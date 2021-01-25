Trailing Take Profit

TrailingTakeProfit

The script is an assistant in the set levels of TakeProfit relative to High, Low in real time.





Automatically sets the TakeProfit level on all High, Low orders to the required TakeProfit distance, which is set by the TakeProfit parameter in real time relative to the High, Low number of the corresponding Bars number (set by the bars parameter).





Utility settings:





TakeProfit - the distance in points at the maximum and minimum prices, respectively, for sell and buy orders.





Bars-number candles on a real-time chart