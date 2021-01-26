Support and Resistance Lot Calculator
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Another simple but effective tool that answer to one important question in a rapid way:
- If I want to risk X money and I want my stop loss here, how many lots I need to use?
You can easily attach this tool to graph, draw an horizontal trendline and this tool give to you a suggested lot values to lose/gain money you have specified into setting page.
Interface is also fully customizable.
I'm available for further customizations based on user needs.
Best, Mirko