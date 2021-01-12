Simple Telegram Notificator

The Telegram Blue Chili Alerter is still in full development. Many more options are still being programmed. Signals for trades will be added next. I am also happy to respond to customer requests. The only thing you need to do is create a Telegram bot and enter the bot token and chat ID in the presets. If you have any questions or want to know which features are still to come, just get in touch with me. I will be happy to help you and answer your questions as quickly as possible. Quick guide: 1: