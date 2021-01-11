Botti Tools

3

Botti Tools features


1 - Automatically places Take Profit and Stop Loss values, previously defined, in Pending Orders and in Market Positions

2 - Based on the amount of Stop Loss points defined and the specified monetary value it calculates what volume should be used for that order.

3 - After X points he puts the order on breakeven

4 - It cancels the Take Profit at X points away from it and places the Stop Loss in such a way as to guarantee Y gain points

5 - If the fourth option is selected, it starts an X point trailingstop from there.


Notification option on mobile or computer:

-when changing to breakeven;

-when canceling TP.


In addition, it shows the Spread, ATR Indicator and Candle countdown timer on the panel bar

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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Volume Calculator Botti
Guilherme Bitencourt Botti
3 (4)
Utilities
Volume Calculator This indicator shows the volume to be used in an operation based on the maximum acceptable stop value and the size of the stop. That way you will not use a calculator to calculate the volume you are going to use every time. This indicator makes your life much easier and faster. Suitable for any type of trader: Scalper, DayTrader, SwingTrader.
FREE
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spectrus
114
spectrus 2023.01.20 23:26 
 

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Moeen Ghiyas
299
Moeen Ghiyas 2023.01.03 08:05 
 

Hats off salute for developing an Excellent tool ..... God bless you for offering it free. Trailing stop not yet tested.But I hope it will perform equally well. Do look into improving skin colour of tool and allowing customisation, if possible.

It only worked first time .....It has STOPPED WORKING since then ... at least so in MAC version of MT5.

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