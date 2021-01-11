Botti Tools
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 23 March 2021
Botti Tools features
1 - Automatically places Take Profit and Stop Loss values, previously defined, in Pending Orders and in Market Positions
2 - Based on the amount of Stop Loss points defined and the specified monetary value it calculates what volume should be used for that order.
3 - After X points he puts the order on breakeven
4 - It cancels the Take Profit at X points away from it and places the Stop Loss in such a way as to guarantee Y gain points
5 - If the fourth option is selected, it starts an X point trailingstop from there.
Notification option on mobile or computer:
-when changing to breakeven;
-when canceling TP.
In addition, it shows the Spread, ATR Indicator and Candle countdown timer on the panel bar
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