OrderCalc5

OrderCalc opens a window in the chart with the data of your orders:





Position size, stop loss, take profit, profit/loss





Only the positions for this symbol are displayed. If several positions exist, these are totalled and displayed in the last line.

If you work with pyramids, you can see at a glance how big the total profit or loss is.





M can be used to display information about the symbol: Margin, spread, minimum order size, increment etc.

R opens the risk calculator. A click in the chart calculates the risk or profit for the minimum order size when the point at which the click is made is reached.





All windows can be moved with A S W D (the same keys used in video games).





Translated with DeepL.com (free version)