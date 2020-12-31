Risen mt4


"RISEN" is a fully automated expert advisor adaptive to market changes.

This is for those looking for steady and consistent growth in the long run.

 

No settings required when to installing the expert advisor. It will automatically

adapt to your account size and use appropriate lot size and risk.

 

What it does

-Works best on GBPUSD 30M timeframe.

-It takes one trade at a time.

-A SL and TP are set immediately a position is opened and does not change. 

-Minimal risk per trade (Fixed percentage risk for every trade).

-Dynamic lot size depending on account size.

 

No dangerous strategies:  Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous strategies are NOT used.

 

Tested for the past 4 years as shown in the images below. 

 

Exponential growth - (The power of compound interest). As capital/profit accumulates, the

lot size increase while the percentage risk on capital remains constant

 

For any help!!  Please contact me.  Am always ready to help.

 

I will not guarantee you instant unrealistic profits immediately you start using RISEN EA, but what I can guarantee, is that this is not one of those EA's that produce 10000% growth per year when back testing in the strategy tester, then blow your account a few days later. 

I will not be releasing any updates as I have fully tested and debugged this EA for the past 3 years.

I encourage you to forward test the EA to remove any doubts.


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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