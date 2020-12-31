



"RISEN" is a fully automated expert advisor adaptive to market changes.

This is for those looking for steady and consistent growth in the long run.

No settings required when to installing the expert advisor. It will automatically adapt to your account size and use appropriate lot size and risk.

What it does

-Works best on GBPUSD 30M timeframe.

-It takes one trade at a time.

-A SL and TP are set immediately a position is opened and does not change.

-Minimal risk per trade (Fixed percentage risk for every trade).

-Dynamic lot size depending on account size.

No dangerous strategies: Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous strategies are NOT used.

Tested for the past 4 years as shown in the images below.

Exponential growth - (The power of compound interest). As capital/profit accumulates, the lot size increase while the percentage risk on capital remains constant

For any help!! Please contact me. Am always ready to help.

I will not guarantee you instant unrealistic profits immediately you start using RISEN EA, but what I can guarantee, is that this is not one of those EA's that produce 10000% growth per year when back testing in the strategy tester, then blow your account a few days later.

I will not be releasing any updates as I have fully tested and debugged this EA for the past 3 years.

I encourage you to forward test the EA to remove any doubts.



