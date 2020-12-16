DAILY STATS PANEL is a small panel that shows some statistic of opened chart. For example: Fibonacci resistance and support, daily average moving points and today's moving range, etc.

After applied this expert advisor to chart, a small panel will be shown on the right.

**NOTE: This is not an algo trading expert advisor.**





Input parameters

show_pivot - Whether or not to show pivot, resistance and support line on the chart. Pivot Color - R1-R4, Pivot and S1-S4 horizontal line colors.