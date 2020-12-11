ProTrader X8

ProTrader X8 is a multifunctional trading utility for FOREX, MT4

Interactive and compact panel, it doesn't take up space on the screen, making it difficult to see the graph!
Developed exclusively for Forex traders, ideal for people who trade manually.

Note:
1 - This utility does not work in the strategy tester
2 - Try the demo version before buying unlimited ProTrader X8
Demo version → https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59012

ProTrader X8 functions:

• Buttons for buy, sell and close to close all or partial
• Place the stop loss automatically when sending an order
• Grid - vertical (day), horizontal (price)
• Margin and stop out levels (calculates before opening position)
• Automatic lot calculator (risk in %)
• Price and time alert
• Break even, trailing stop
• Limit orders with stop loss and take profit
• Shows the price variation in pips (daily range)
• Push notification (when closing position, and when the price reaches the alert line)
• Sound effects
• Warns the maximum volume of lots to send an order
• Shows the values of pips, floating profit/loss, spread, time remaining to close the candle, local or server time etc...
• Hotkeys to operate with the keyboard, you can assign the functions on the keys: Letters (A-Z)   Numbers (0-9)
• Account information (click on the spread)

What is the advantage of using ProTrader X8?
Answer: Practicality and risk management
Try it, you will enjoy using it!  ✌( 'ω' )✌
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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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ProTrader B3 Mini
Lucas Henrique Fukabori
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zap 43996914141 pelo valor de 50 + brinde ProTrader B3 Mini é um utilitário para a plataforma de negociação MetaTrader 5 Foi programado especialmente para os ativos WIN (mini índice bovespa) e WDO (mini dólar) O conceito do B3 Mini é ser simples, prático e intuitivo, um excelente assistente para scalpers/day traders! Opere totalmente pelo teclado do seu PC, experimente, você vai gostar de usar!  ( 'ω' ) Nota: 1 - Este utilitário não funciona no testador de estratégia 2 - Teste a versão demo
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