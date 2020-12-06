The Keltner Channels are powerful tools of technical analysis made specifically to take advantage of the opportunities created by price volatility. The indicator was originally developed by the American Chester W. Keltner, in the 1960s, and is widely used, especially in the American market.





However, despite the high usability in the market, the Keltner Channel suffers from a problem of having only 2 channels, which makes it very difficult to know the right time to enter or leave a position. So the K6Channel arrived as an improved solution of one of the oldest indicators on the market, bringing the possibility of using up to 6 Keltner channels at the same time. After you create your default Keltner Channel Setup, you only need to configure the channel multipliers and start operating.





This powerful graphical tool can help you to follow the trend of financial asset prices, monitor volatility in order to control unexpected movements and identify buying and selling opportunities.





K6Channel the indicator you already know even better.