K6Channel

The Keltner Channels are powerful tools of technical analysis made specifically to take advantage of the opportunities created by price volatility. The indicator was originally developed by the American Chester W. Keltner, in the 1960s, and is widely used, especially in the American market.

However, despite the high usability in the market, the Keltner Channel suffers from a problem of having only 2 channels, which makes it very difficult to know the right time to enter or leave a position. So the K6Channel arrived as an improved solution of one of the oldest indicators on the market, bringing the possibility of using up to 6 Keltner channels at the same time. After you create your default Keltner Channel Setup, you only need to configure the channel multipliers and start operating.

This powerful graphical tool can help you to follow the trend of financial asset prices, monitor volatility in order to control unexpected movements and identify buying and selling opportunities.

K6Channel the indicator you already know even better.
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The moving average applied to the price chart is one of the most used technical analysis methods. There are several ways to use averages, among them, through the analysis of crossings. The method consists of using two moving averages, one fast period and one slow period. The concept is very simple, when there is a crossing of the fast moving average upwards it indicates a high market trend  and when the fast moving average crosses downwards it indicates a low  trend in the market, combining th
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Las Bandas de Bollinger se encuentran entre los indicadores más utilizados en el análisis técnico, su autor es el estadounidense John Bollinger, analista financiero y gran colaborador en el área. John comenzó a desarrollar esta técnica en la década de 1980 y en 2001 publicó su libro Bollinger on Bollinger Bands. Las bandas de Bollinger son muy útiles para indicar niveles de precios en los que una acción puede haberse apreciado o devaluado demasiado, además de indicar signos de máximos y fondo
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