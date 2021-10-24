Monitoring Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/947124

NEW VERSION 4.0 - Added New Logic and New Parameter to avoid trading in Ranging Condition

Wave Pro EA is based on principle “Trend is your friend”. A trend following EA and based on price action, does not use any indicator and less settings. Wave EA search the market structure and pattern for an entry and follow the price movement. Every trade is protected by Stop Loss in case the market suddenly changes its direction. The EA does not use risky strategy/martingale strategy.

Wave Pro EA is built for long-term profit and not suitable for people who want to become rich in one night. Wave Pro EA has been back tested using real tick data with 99% quality and show promising result. Wave Pro EA also test for this year, (2020.1-now) where there are many uncertainty and still profitable with low DD

Wave Pro EA Features:

Trend Following and Based on Price Action

Each trade is protected by Stop Loss

Low drawdown

Minimum input to ease of use

Trailing Stop System

Minimum Profit protection

Recommended:

timeframe: H4

reputable broker with low spread

VPS, Low Latency

Minimum Deposit: $100/pair

Supported currency pair for default settings: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD





===============IMPORTANT ===============

Kindly read the post first, and test using below .SET files

The manual and .set files here







