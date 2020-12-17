





Wave PRO product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57897





============== UPDATE ON EA, .SET FILES (2021/10/17) ==============



Updated the EA logic, kindly update the new .SET files below





============== UPDATE ON EA, .SET FILES (2021/04/29) & EURJPY (New) .SET FiLES ==============

Hi Guys,

I am currently testing the new version of the Wave Pro. The new version will implement 2 new strategies (with new set file), which will support more pairs, including USDCAD, NZDUSD, and GOLD. As the new strategies work well when backtesting, therefor, I am doing forward testing for almost 1 week on those pair with my demo account. I am planning to release it on the early of May for the current pair (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD), and the .set files for the new pair will come at the end of May. Hopefully it works!

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In the meantime, I have updated the AUDUSD .set files.

The performance comparison shown below.





EURJPY is also added. the performance can be seen below. Before trying the .set file, kindly backtest the pair with your own broker.





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Wave Pro is developed based on the price movement of the market. As price move in zig-zag/wave pattern, Wave Pro wait for the market to make it movement and scalp in direction of the price. Each trade is protected by Stop Loss to prevent the market turn/change the direction suddenly.

Wave Pro is developed for stable profit & long-term trading, therefore it doesn't used risky strategy, either grid or martingale. Wave Pro also have feature to detect ranging and doesn't trade on the market. Wave Pro has been backtested from 2015 to 2020 (from $100 with leverage 1:500), and yield in good percentage. The result for 2020, where market has high volatility and uncertainty, yield 30% of profit, and low drawdown.

Attached .set file is conditioned for my broker (XM), however, it can be used on other broker too with little modification (it is recommended for broker with low spread).

As the Wave Pro used Trailing Stop and Break Even , user need to check STOPLEVEL for each symbols and change the parameter:

1. Trailing Stops & Step (hardcoded is 10) need to be adjusted to STOPLEVEL value to prevent failure of trailing.

2. Minimum Profit & Break Even Profit value need to be SAME

3. The difference for Break Even Profit & Lock Profit is EQUAL to STOPLEVEL





In the end, keep in mind that there is no HOLY GRAIL in trading. There are many factors and uncertainties, therefore, user need to backtest with user's broker condition.

Hope user/buyer has a great profitable trading with Wave Pro





-- DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT GUARANTEE FUTURE PERFORMANCE, DO NOT RISK THE MONEY/CAPITAL THAT IS NOT READY TO LOSE. ALWAYS TRADE WITH ACCEPTABLE RISK --