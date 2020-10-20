Multiple Order Opener
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Multiple Order Opener does Exactly what it says. It can open any number of orders of any type with just one click. (Sell, Buy, Sell Limit, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Buy Stop).
You only have to specify
- the number of orders you want to open,
- specify your lot size for the orders,
- take profit and stop loss pip points (optional),
- and just click once the button with the type of order/orders you want to open.
It is simple as a click.
Note : Unfortunately the 'try demo' does not work for any trade panels in mql market since trade panels cannot be operated in strategy tester. Therefore if you really want to test if this works, the best option you have is to rent this for 10$.
I am renting this product for a month. Everything is great. So, I am happy to give 5 stars for the product. However, it would be even better if the Seller provide the Users with one time option to have the default settings like Lot size, TP, SL and Number of orders set as per their trading strategy so that we wouldn’t waste our time to insert the same numbers everytime we open trades. I have tried to message the Seller, unfortunately, s/he doesn’t accept messages. Anyway, it is great product. I would highly recommend the product to anyone who opens multiple trades.