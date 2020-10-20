Multiple Order Opener

4

The Multiple Order Opener does Exactly what it says. It can open any number of orders  of any type with just one click. (Sell, Buy, Sell Limit, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Buy Stop).

You only have to specify

  •     the number of orders you want to open,
  •     specify your lot size for the orders,
  •     take profit and stop loss pip points (optional),
  •    and just click once the button with the type of order/orders you want to open.

It is simple as a click.


Note : Unfortunately the 'try demo' does not work for any trade panels in mql market since trade panels cannot be operated in strategy tester. Therefore if you really want to test if this works, the best option you have is to rent this for 10$.



 


Reviews 1
Inje
50
Inje 2023.10.27 15:07 
 

I am renting this product for a month. Everything is great. So, I am happy to give 5 stars for the product. However, it would be even better if the Seller provide the Users with one time option to have the default settings like Lot size, TP, SL and Number of orders set as per their trading strategy so that we wouldn’t waste our time to insert the same numbers everytime we open trades. I have tried to message the Seller, unfortunately, s/he doesn’t accept messages. Anyway, it is great product. I would highly recommend the product to anyone who opens multiple trades.

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Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
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Inje 2023.10.27 15:07 
 

I am renting this product for a month. Everything is great. So, I am happy to give 5 stars for the product. However, it would be even better if the Seller provide the Users with one time option to have the default settings like Lot size, TP, SL and Number of orders set as per their trading strategy so that we wouldn’t waste our time to insert the same numbers everytime we open trades. I have tried to message the Seller, unfortunately, s/he doesn’t accept messages. Anyway, it is great product. I would highly recommend the product to anyone who opens multiple trades.

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