The Multiple Order Opener does Exactly what it says. It can open any number of orders of any type with just one click. (Sell, Buy, Sell Limit, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Buy Stop).

You only have to specify

the number of orders you want to open,

specify your lot size for the orders,

take profit and stop loss pip points (optional),

and just click once the button with the type of order/orders you want to open.

It is simple as a click.

Note : Unfortunately the 'try demo' does not work for any trade panels in mql market since trade panels cannot be operated in strategy tester. Therefore if you really want to test if this works, the best option you have is to rent this for 10$.







