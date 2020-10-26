Tornado Profit EA

5

Tornado Profit EA


Please use the testing set on 1H EURUSD

If you have bought ANY of my Products then you are ELIGIBLE TO JOIN the Private group !!!

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     Tornado Profit EA is full automated expert advisor that uses a revolutionary grid system with an advanced risk reduction logic.

    The essence of Tornado Profit EA is that price always comes to balance state and reverses after a trend. Tornado Profit EA  is developed for EURUSD, mainly 1H chart. However, It can be used with other currencies with slight optimization. You will find the updated sets in the comment section. 

    10000 to 150000 on EURUSD. Set in the comment section

    A signal based on this EA was just started on Oct 27, 2020. It will be publicly published by MQL5 after few weeks. Use the last set on EURUSD

    TORNADO PROFIT EA LAUNCHING PROMOTION TILL END OF SEPTEMBER, 2021 ( Then, 700$ )

    Test it on EURUSD 1H with the default settings. Use the MARKET MODE


    Tornado EA is suitable to work with Cent or $ accounts. 

    Recommended balance is 4000 cent or $ for 0.01 first order size. Please check my corresponding signal to see the best pairs to have a stable, safe and continuous profits. 

    Inputs Parameters: ( The new updated version v3.0 has a completely new input window)

    * Magic number buy: 111
    * Magic Number sell : 222
    * Buy grid enabled: True/false
    * Sell grid enabled : true / false
    * Tracing pip distance for pending : 10 pips
    * Reopen closed grid orders: true/false 
    * Grid pip distance: 20.0 points               
    * First order autolot % of 1000$ balance = 0.002 ( If balance is 5000 so first order size is 0.01)
    * Auto TP % of balance = 0.25 ( If balance is 1000 so TP is 25$)

    * Filter: Max Number Buy, Max Number sell then EA will not add more orders

    * Filter: Max DD%, then EA will stop adding more orders

    * Trading Day filter and Time filter




    EA will be updated periodically. 

    The last version is v3.0 is almost 3 times the code of the previous version. This indicates how much trading logics were added. Please take your time to understand the inputs and optimize the way you like. I will post the most updated sets soon

















































































    Reviews 2
    Yasser Alnaqeeb
    826
    Yasser Alnaqeeb 2020.12.23 15:09 
     

    I promised to post my honest review, I can indeed confirm this is a very good and safe EA, you don't see millions of dollars in profit in backtest, but as a rational trader you can easily make decent profits a month using the EA on any account type or size, just follow the instructions and understand the settings. I give 5 stars as a whole review and another 5 stars to Hatem for being supportive and active. Thank you Hatem and looking forward to more success with your EA.

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    Yasser Alnaqeeb
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    Yasser Alnaqeeb 2020.12.23 15:09 
     

    I promised to post my honest review, I can indeed confirm this is a very good and safe EA, you don't see millions of dollars in profit in backtest, but as a rational trader you can easily make decent profits a month using the EA on any account type or size, just follow the instructions and understand the settings. I give 5 stars as a whole review and another 5 stars to Hatem for being supportive and active. Thank you Hatem and looking forward to more success with your EA.

    Hatem Abou Ouf
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    Reply from developer Hatem Abou Ouf 2021.10.05 14:30
    Thank you for your nice review!. Soon, we will have a more advanced update
    Ahmed Sarıkaya
    2724
    Ahmed Sarıkaya 2020.11.25 13:38 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Hatem Abou Ouf
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    Reply from developer Hatem Abou Ouf 2020.12.21 04:21
    Glad you liked it. I added a newer version with more features and more control to optimize. I hope it will help traders to make EA more profitable
    Reply to review