Tornado Profit EA

A signal based on this EA was just started on Oct 27, 2020. It will be publicly published by MQL5 after few weeks. Use the last set on EURUSD

Recommended balance is 4000 cent or $ for 0.01 first order size. Please check my corresponding signal to see the best pairs to have a stable, safe and continuous profits.

Tornado EA is suitable to work with Cent or $ accounts.

* Magic number buy: 111

* Magic Number sell : 222

* Buy grid enabled: True/false

* Sell grid enabled : true / false

* Tracing pip distance for pending : 10 pips

* Reopen closed grid orders: true/false

* Grid pip distance: 20.0 points

* First order autolot % of 1000$ balance = 0.002 ( If balance is 5000 so first order size is 0.01)

* Auto TP % of balance = 0.25 ( If balance is 1000 so TP is 25$)

* Filter: Max Number Buy, Max Number sell then EA will not add more orders