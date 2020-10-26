Tornado Profit EA
- Experts
-
Hatem Abou OufAlgo trader with +10 years experience
🌍 Telegram Channel: Smart Trading Tools and Signals: https://t.me/+3iIAddT70ythYjAx 🌍
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 22 December 2022
- Activations: 5
Tornado Profit EA
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Please use the testing set on 1H EURUSD
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- TELEGRAM group: send me message to add you to our community PRIVATE GROUP(unfortunately there are a lot of scammers to public ones...)
- BENEFITS:
1.Discounts and Hot DEALS
Tornado Profit EA is full automated expert advisor that uses a revolutionary grid system with an advanced risk reduction logic.
The essence of Tornado Profit EA is that price always comes to balance state and reverses after a trend. Tornado Profit EA is developed for EURUSD, mainly 1H chart. However, It can be used with other currencies with slight optimization. You will find the updated sets in the comment section.
|10000 to 150000 on EURUSD. Set in the comment section
A signal based on this EA was just started on Oct 27, 2020. It will be publicly published by MQL5 after few weeks. Use the last set on EURUSD
|TORNADO PROFIT EA LAUNCHING PROMOTION TILL END OF SEPTEMBER, 2021 ( Then, 700$ )
Test it on EURUSD 1H with the default settings. Use the MARKET MODE
Tornado EA is suitable to work with Cent or $ accounts.
Recommended balance is 4000 cent or $ for 0.01 first order size. Please check my corresponding signal to see the best pairs to have a stable, safe and continuous profits.
Inputs Parameters: ( The new updated version v3.0 has a completely new input window)
* Filter: Max Number Buy, Max Number sell then EA will not add more orders
* Filter: Max DD%, then EA will stop adding more orders
* Trading Day filter and Time filter
EA will be updated periodically.
The last version is v3.0 is almost 3 times the code of the previous version. This indicates how much trading logics were added. Please take your time to understand the inputs and optimize the way you like. I will post the most updated sets soon
I promised to post my honest review, I can indeed confirm this is a very good and safe EA, you don't see millions of dollars in profit in backtest, but as a rational trader you can easily make decent profits a month using the EA on any account type or size, just follow the instructions and understand the settings. I give 5 stars as a whole review and another 5 stars to Hatem for being supportive and active. Thank you Hatem and looking forward to more success with your EA.