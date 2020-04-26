Smarty Semi Automated EA

Who needs this tool?
1-If you are a Martingale Trader, You need to look at this tool
2-If you are a Trend price channel Trader, you need to look at this tool

Smarty Semi Automated EA

This tool is a great help for scalpers who use grid or martingale. It is a next-generation smart trading tool. You adjust its trading parameter then you push a button to do all trading for you. 

However, it is a semi-automated EA so It does not start orders by its own. 

How it is working?

The tool was designed to work based on the " Set and Fire" concept. When you feel there is an imminent trend reversal opportunity, you choose from the tool input window  to open cycle of orders ( on a grid or candle close) using a martingale multiplier. For your advantage, you can determine after how many candles forward or if the price passes certain price level, the tool will stop opening more cycle. Also, if the DD or last order size reaches certain amount, you can select the multiplier ratio. This tool can reopen new cycles, till the market reaches the pre-determined price or time levels. 

Why this EA is smarty?

  1. It has an adaptive multiplier. So, it can automatically adjust its multiplier ratio based on DD% and last size order size from input
  2. It can reopen new cycles by its own till reach certain input time or price levels. Then, it will stop reopen new cycles
  3. Once reaching the pre-determined time, it will seek BreakEven or better price ( for some extra profit)
  4. It can adapt the starting lot size based on input risk parameter 
  5. Button used for easy and quick market interaction. You will never miss a profitable opportunity
  6. If reopen cycle is enabled, it can adjust its starting lot sizing based on input values
  7. It has two open order logics, either on a grid or a candle close, to choose from.
  8. The break-even calculations take commission and spread into consideration ( All the cost of transaction)

Input parameter meaning:

  • Buy cycle magic: 1111 for example
  • Sell cycle magic: 2222 for example
  • Grid enabled: true/false ,  opening orders on grid levels
  • Grid distance: gap distance between grid levels in pips
  • Candle close enabled: true/false, opening orders on candle close only
  • Minimum distance between orders: If candle close enabled, this will determine minimum distance between orders
  • ReOpen New Cycle enabled: true/false, to select if you want reopen cycles after current cycle is closed
  • Stop reopen price: after this price level, EA will stop reopening new cycles and EA will close on BE or better price with some extra profit
  • Stop reopen time ( candles forward): Number of candles after which the reopen feature will stop and EA will close on BE or better price with some extra profit
  • Reopen decreasing multiplier: to determine the starting lot size of next reopened cycles using this decreasing multiplier. For example, if previous start size is 0.1 and decreasing multiplier is 0.5 so the start size of next cycle will be 0.05
  • Starting multiplier: the first multiplier that EA will use for the first cycle
  • Target Profit: In pips, EA will target after BE price. BE line is Yellow on chart and TP line is green 
  • Max lot size: after which, EA will start adding the same size without increasing
  • Phase  multiplier conditions: You have the freedom to use 3 phases to make EA change multiplier based on risk ( DD or Last order size)
  • multiplier: EA will use if below conditions happened
  • DD% and Last order size
  • Low/Intermediate/high risk lot sizes buttons for predetermined starting lot sizes. These buttons will enable you to open cycles with different starting sizes. For example, Low risk start size = 0.5, intermediate = 0.3 and low = 0.1 lot

You can write your questions and updating suggestions on the comment sections and I will try to respond as fast as I can 



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Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.88 (32)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Smart Zone EA
Hatem Abou Ouf
Experts
This robot uses a unique algorithm to confine a prize zone and catch trends just from their starts. Using Bollinger Bands to detect the sharp lazer entry points. The major advantage of this robot is that It uses advanced money management system to avoid risky trading conditions and to harvest all profitable opportunities. USE recommended set in the comment section Strategy: Let us first agree on that, all straddle EAs are working by purely martingale formula. This would prepare the scene for a d
Tornado Profit EA
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Tornado Profit EA Please use the testing   set   on 1H EURUSD If you have bought ANY of my Products then you are ELIGIBLE TO JOIN the Private group !!! TELEGRAM group:   send me   message to add you to our community PRIVATE GROUP(unfortunately there are a lot of scammers to public ones...) BENEFITS: 1. Discounts and Hot DEALS    Tornado Profit EA is   full automated expert advisor that   uses a revolutionary grid system with an advanced risk reduction logic. The essence of Tornado Profit EA i
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