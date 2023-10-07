Smart Zone EA

This robot uses a unique algorithm to confine a prize zone and catch trends just from their starts. Using Bollinger Bands to detect the sharp lazer entry points. The major advantage of this robot is that It uses advanced money management system to avoid risky trading conditions and to harvest all profitable opportunities.

USE recommended set in the comment section

Strategy: Let us first agree on that, all straddle EAs are working by purely martingale formula. This would prepare the scene for a death trade sooner or later. Here, in SMART ZONE, we SOLVED this in a SMART way. How we did that?

  1. We expanded the TP profit level with every single order in the zone cycle.
  2. This enables us to decrease dramatically the risk of using this strategy. This way, we can get rid of the standard martingale.
  3. Also, we used partial closing orders to harvest any price movement towards the target profit level. We have two advantages here; first, we continue collecting profits. Second, if stop loss triggered, we lose dramatically less.
  4. Not only that, If trading goes risky ( after certain zone order), EA will target not all the profit but substantial part of it ( pre-determined in input window)
  5. If price goes against us dramatically, we aim for BE ( BreakEven P/L).

Be also assured that:

The Expert Advisor works with Stop loss.

The Expert Advisor is optimized for trading on various currencies ( with published sets).

CHECK COMMENTS FOR THE BEST SET (1H EURUSD)

The optimal way to use this EA ( from our point of view):

  1. Use it first with CENT account ( to understand the trading logic and to minimize any risk associated)
  2. Diversify, Attach EA on multiple currencies with multiple time frames. This aims to minimize risk by decreasing the overlapping or any alignment of the losing orders.

Advantages

  • Advanced Technology;
  • Money management system;
  • low drawdown;
  • SMART way to recover after losing;
  • Veryeasy to set up using the published sets in the comment section.
  • Can work with 4 or 5 digit brokers

Recommendations

  • Again, maximum suitability will be with a CENT accounts with at least 100$ (10000 cent$)
  • Needed 1:400-1:500 leverage.
  • Platform: MT4;
  • Broker with fast execution.
  • Reliable VPS is recommended.


Parameters; all is optimized for you and you can find in the COMMENT section

  • Initial lot Size - to calculate your initial order size
  • Max Lot Size - EA will never open any order size exceeding this limit.
  • Base Amount For Lot Calc - For every amount of your balance, EA will open the above initial lot size.
  • Min BB Width-For entry signal
  • Max BB Width- for entry signal
  • Lot Multiplier- Increase lot size to recover loss ( Keep it always <1.6)
  • Max orders per cycle- Order number limit
  • Partial close levels- Numbers of partials per order
  • PartialNumberMultiFactor- Increase number of partials with every cycle order
  • OrderNumberCycleClose- To achieve certain profit ratio after this cycle order number
  • PreDeterminedProfit- The ratio of profit that the EA wants to achieve after the OrderNumberCycleClose number
  • PreDeterminedBE- BE cycle number
  • OrderNumberCycleCloseBE-After this order Number, EA will try to close in BE
  • Buy Magic- Magic number for buy orders.
  • Sell Magic- Magic number for sell orders.
  • Trade Sell - Allow Sell.
  • Trade Buy - Allow Buy.
  • StartTp- How much starting TP level
  • Take Profit Multiply- Increase TP level with every cycle order
  • Stealth TP/SL- Hide both if true

Learn , Trade SMART and Profit

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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