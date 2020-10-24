Inquisitor Pro

A non-indicator trading EA that works after the end of the American trading session, 22 (CET). Ideal for working on accounts with low spreads with or without commission  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/779500

Differences from EA Inquisitor Lite:

- commission accounting, the algorithm is adapted to work on ECN, Raw-spread accounts with a spread close to zero;

- prohibition of entries in the direction of trend departure in Murrey reversal zones;

- the option to work with virtual Stop-Loss protects orders from accidental Stop-Loss failure by a jump in price into rollover;

- the option of smart-processing of Monday's gaps: when a Stop-loss occurs at the opening of the market, the order is not closed automatically in conditions of huge spreads - after the spread returns to the normal range, the EA sets new TP / SL values.

 

Differences from EA Inquisitor ECN:

  - the option of setting a dynamically changed Take-Profit reduces slippage when closing orders;

- trading limit orders in rollover (from 23:00 CET) reduces slippage when opening orders to a minimum.

The working timeframe is M5. The range of currency pairs is not limited. In the "Discussion" section there are set files for the tested 15 currency pairs. The back-tests were carried out for 2.5 years from the beginning of 2018 on Rann quotes with a real floating spread.

EA trades in the channel with single orders (averaging and martingale are NOT used). No indicators are used for inputs and outputs. Each order is assigned a Stop Loss and Take Profit.

EA should be turned off on days of important events, for example, days of central bank meetings related to a particular currency pair, on the Friday evening before the elections in the UK, US or Europe.

For the best work of the Expert Advisor, quotes should be sent to the terminal in which the Expert Advisor is running at least 2 hours before the start of each trading session, and you should not restart the terminal and the Expert Advisor from Friday to Monday. For stability and speed of the Expert Advisor, I recommend installing the terminal on a VPS located in the region of the broker's servers.

IMPORTANT:

1) it is not recommended to use EA on default settings - for optimal EA operation, its own set has been developed for each currency pair. The set files include all those settings that trade on the monitoring account of a real account: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/779500

2) The settings in the attached sets are intended for broker accounts operating on GMT + 2 (winter time). When trading with a broker operating at a different time, it is necessary to manually adjust the working time in the advisor's settings so that the Hour start is always equal to the broker's terminal time corresponding to 22 (CET). After that, the Hour end is offset by the same amount as the Hour start. If you are using the roll-over functions, you should change Rollover_start and Rollover_end by the same amount.

3) The sets include MoneyManagement proportional to the Balance, based on back tests of each currency pair, made since 2013. The number of units in the currency of the deposit per lot 0.01 is taken on the basis of the test drawdown equated to 5% of the deposit for each currency pair, but not less than 1% per trade.

4) The Don't STOP Sell in Roll-Over option is enabled in the sets, which allows receiving Stop - Loss exceeding the specified one (generally speaking, due to gaps on Monday, the Stop - Loss value on Forex is never limited by the SL parameter specified by the trader).


Settings specific

Opening by limit order - trade limit orders in rollover
Assign real TP on channel lines - assign market Take-profit to the order in the middle of the channel

Don’t STOP Buy in Roll-Over - DO NOT close Buy orders in Rollover

Don’t STOP Sell in Roll-Over - DO NOT close Sell orders in Rollover

Roll-Over start - the beginning of the Rollover

Roll-Over end - Rollover ending

Virtual Stop-Loss - do not assign a market Stop-Loss to an order

Assume commission - take into account the commission of the account when closing an order

Murrey Level On / Off - enable the prohibition of entries in the direction of the trend exhaustion in the Murrey reversal zones

Murrey TF - Murrey levels time frame (4-H1, 5-H4, 6-D1)

Murrey reversal level for Sells - Murrey level, beyond which Sell is prohibited (Buy-mirrored)

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Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
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Inquisitor Lite
Yury Salikaev
Experts
Non-indicator EA, working after the end of the American trading session, 22 (CET). Ideal for working on no-commission accounts with low spreads  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/779500 Working timeframe - M5. The range of currency pairs is not limited. In the "Discussion" section there are set files for the tested 15 currency pairs. The tests were carried out over 7 years from the middle of 2013 with a real variable spread. The EA trades single orders (averaging and martingale are NOT used). TP,
Inquisitor ECN
Yury Salikaev
Experts
A non-indicator trading expert that works after the end of the American trading session, 22 (CET). Ideal for working on accounts with low spreads with or without commission    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/779500 Differences from EA Inquisitor Lite: - commission accounting, the algorithm is adapted to work on ECN, Raw-spread accounts with a spread close to zero; -  prohibition of entries in the direction of trend departure in Murrey reversal zones; - the option to work with virtual Stop-Loss
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