Inquisitor Lite

Non-indicator EA, working after the end of the American trading session, 22 (CET). Ideal for working on no-commission accounts with low spreads https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/779500

Working timeframe - M5. The range of currency pairs is not limited. In the "Discussion" section there are set files for the tested 15 currency pairs. The tests were carried out over 7 years from the middle of 2013 with a real variable spread.

The EA trades single orders (averaging and martingale are NOT used). TP, SL is assigned to the order.

EA should be turned off on days of important events, for example, days of central bank meetings related to a particular currency pair, on the Friday evening before the elections in the UK, USA or Europe.

For the best work of the Expert Advisor, quotes should be come to the terminal in which the Expert Advisor operates at least 2 hours before the start of each trading session.

IMPORTANT:

1) it is not recommended to use EA on default settings - for optimal EA operation, a separate set has been developed for each currency pair. The set files include all those settings that trade on the monitoring account of a real account: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/779500

2) The settings in the attached sets are intended for broker accounts operating on GMT + 2 (winter time). When trading with a broker working at a different time, you need to manually adjust the working time in the advisor's settings so that the Hour start is always equal to the broker's terminal time corresponding to 22 (CET). After that, the Hour end is offset by the same amount as the Hour Start. If you are using the roll-over functions, you should change Rollover_start and Rollover_end by the same amount.

3) The sets include MoneyManagement proportional to the Balance, based on back tests of each currency pair made since 2013. The number of units in the currency of the deposit per lot 0.01 is taken on the basis of the test drawdown equated to 5% of the deposit for each currency pair, but not less than 1% per trade.



