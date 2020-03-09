Inquisitor Lite

Non-indicator EA, working after the end of the American trading session, 22 (CET). Ideal for working on no-commission accounts with low spreads https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/779500

Working timeframe - M5. The range of currency pairs is not limited. In the "Discussion" section there are set files for the tested 15 currency pairs. The tests were carried out over 7 years from the middle of 2013 with a real variable spread.

The EA trades single orders (averaging and martingale are NOT used). TP, SL is assigned to the order.

EA should be turned off on days of important events, for example, days of central bank meetings related to a particular currency pair, on the Friday evening before the elections in the UK, USA or Europe.

For the best work of the Expert Advisor, quotes should be come to the terminal in which the Expert Advisor operates at least 2 hours before the start of each trading session.

IMPORTANT:

1) it is not recommended to use EA on default settings - for optimal EA operation, a separate set has been developed for each currency pair. The set files include all those settings that trade on the monitoring account of a real account: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/779500

2) The settings in the attached sets are intended for broker accounts operating on GMT + 2 (winter time). When trading with a broker working at a different time, you need to manually adjust the working time in the advisor's settings so that the Hour start is always equal to the broker's terminal time corresponding to 22 (CET). After that, the Hour end is offset by the same amount as the Hour Start. If you are using the roll-over functions, you should change Rollover_start and Rollover_end by the same amount.

3) The sets include MoneyManagement proportional to the Balance, based on back tests of each currency pair made since 2013. The number of units in the currency of the deposit per lot 0.01 is taken on the basis of the test drawdown equated to 5% of the deposit for each currency pair, but not less than 1% per trade.


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Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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