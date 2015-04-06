ZoomFxPro NewEnergyPlus

EA contains two trade systems: "System1 Trend Catcher" and "System2 Smart Scalper" .

"System1 Trend Catcher" :

1. Fully automatic system with real StopLoss in each order.

2. Trade according to the trend formed within the day.

3. One trade at a time.

4. The TakeProfit/StopLoss ratio is 2/1 for each trade. And also used TrailingStop.

5. Usually, the transaction is closed within a day, or the next day.

6. All orders are closed before the weekend.

Symbols: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD. (GBPUSD is the best)

Timeframe: H1. The EA uses several Timeframes at the same time.

Before running: open new chart GBPUSD and click on all timeframes, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, one by one to load data into the terminal MT4. Then attach EA to H1 chart.

"System2 Smart Scalper" :

1. Fully automatic system with real StopLoss in each order.

2. Scalper system, trading breakout of key levels .

3. One trade at a time.

4. The TakeProfit/StopLoss ratio is 5/1 for each trade. And also used TrailingStop.

5. Usually, the transaction is closed within seconds.

Symbols: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY. (GBPUSD is the best)

Timeframe: H1. The EA uses several Timeframes at the same time.

Before running: open new chart GBPUSD and click on all timeframes, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, one by one to load data into the terminal MT4. Then attach EA to H1 chart.

Inputs:

ChooseTradingSystem: "System1 Trend Catcher" or "System2 Smart Scalper"

MagiC: EA orders identification number

FixedLot: If FixedLot > 0 (0.01 or above) , - fixed lot will use, instead of RiskPercent.

RiskPercent: Max risk per trade in percent (2% by default).

MaxSPREAD: Maximum spread at which the EA places orders.

TimeTradeStartHHdotMM = 9.05 - Every day Start time HH.MM(Hours.Minuts)

TimeTradeStopHHdotMM = 22.45 - Every day Stop time HH.MM(Hours.Minuts)

TimeTradeStopFridayHHdotMM = 20.15 - Friday stop time HH.MM(Hours.Minuts)

TimeTradeCloseFridayHHdotMM = 22.55 - Friday close order time HH.MM(Hours.Minuts)

Recommendations to use "System1 Trend Catcher":

Minimum deposit is $50. Leverage 1:5 or more.

Recommendations to use "System2 Smart Scalper":

Minimum deposit is $50. Leverage 1:100 or more.





You can use both systems simultaneously on one MT4 account.

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