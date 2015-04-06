ZoomFxPro NewEnergyPlus

EA contains two trade systems: "System1 Trend Catcher" and "System2 Smart Scalper" .

 

"System1 Trend Catcher" :

1. Fully automatic system with real StopLoss in each order.

2. Trade according to the trend formed within the day.

3. One trade at a time.

4. The TakeProfit/StopLoss ratio is 2/1 for each trade. And also used TrailingStop.

5. Usually, the transaction is closed within a day, or the next day.

6. All orders are closed before the weekend.

Symbols: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD. (GBPUSD is the best)

Timeframe: H1. The EA uses several Timeframes at the same time.

Before running: open new chart GBPUSD and click on all timeframes, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, one by one to load data into the terminal MT4. Then attach EA to H1 chart.

 

"System2 Smart Scalper" :

1. Fully automatic system with real StopLoss in each order.

2. Scalper system, trading breakout of key levels .

3. One trade at a time.

4. The TakeProfit/StopLoss ratio is 5/1 for each trade. And also used TrailingStop.

5. Usually, the transaction is closed within seconds.

Symbols: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY. (GBPUSD is the best)

Timeframe: H1. The EA uses several Timeframes at the same time.

Before running: open new chart GBPUSD and click on all timeframes, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, one by one to load data into the terminal MT4. Then attach EA to H1 chart.

 

Inputs:

ChooseTradingSystem:  "System1 Trend Catcher" or "System2 Smart Scalper"

MagiC:   EA orders identification number

FixedLot:   If FixedLot > 0 (0.01 or above) , - fixed lot will use, instead of RiskPercent.

RiskPercent:  Max risk per trade in percent (2% by default).

MaxSPREAD: Maximum spread at which the EA places orders.

TimeTradeStartHHdotMM = 9.05 - Every day Start time HH.MM(Hours.Minuts)

TimeTradeStopHHdotMM = 22.45 - Every day Stop time HH.MM(Hours.Minuts)

TimeTradeStopFridayHHdotMM = 20.15 - Friday stop time HH.MM(Hours.Minuts)

TimeTradeCloseFridayHHdotMM = 22.55 - Friday close order time HH.MM(Hours.Minuts)

 

Recommendations to use "System1 Trend Catcher":

Minimum deposit is $50. Leverage 1:5 or more.

 

Recommendations to use "System2 Smart Scalper":

Minimum deposit is $50. Leverage 1:100 or more.


You can use both systems simultaneously on one MT4 account.

 

Support telegram: https://t.me/ZoomFxPro

Support telegram channel: https://t.me/ZoomFxPro_EA


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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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