Trading EA KFx GBPUSD on M1 mt4 version

3.33

This is a trading EA on M1 Chart for currency pair GBPUSD. I don't recommend you to use in other charts or currency pairs. 

Backtests are performed at mt5 and my Broker is FxPro.

   (Mt5 version is https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55467 )

"Works On M1 Chart"; // GBPUSD Strategy Properties  Parameters are,

LessOrderMoreProfitFactor_Flag = false; // Less Order More Profit Factor (trade is very rare but profit factor is high

Entry_Amount = 0.01; // __Amount for a new position [lot]

Take_Profit = 800; // __Take Profit [point]

 Stop_Loss = 650; //  __Stop Loss [point]

MA30MacdFastMA = 16.0; // __M30 Macd Fast MA

MA30MacdSlowMA = 12.0; // __M30  Macd Slow MA

M30SmallMA = 5.0; // __M30 Small MA

M30BigMA = 95.0; // __M30 Big MA

H1MacdSlowMA = 12.0; // __H1_MACD_Slow_MA

H1MacdFastMA = 28.0; // __H1_MACD_Fast_MA

M1Ma = 30.0; // __M1 MA value

RSI_Small = 40.0; // __RSI Small_Value

 RSI_Big = 60.0; // __RSI Big Value

SendOrderHourLimits = "Send New Order"; // Hour Limits

__StartSendingNewOrder = "05:00"; // __Start Sending New Order (Hour)

__StopSendingNewOreder = "21:00"; // __Dont Send New Order After (End Hour)

First_UpdateXPipsProfitToYPips_Flag = true; // Modifies The Order After X Pips Profit  (works only once per order)

FirstXPipsProfit = 600.0; // __Modify Order After X Point Profit (Enter X)

FirstYPips = 100.0; // __SL=OrderPrice + Y Point (Enter Y)

Extreme_Control_Timeframe = PERIOD_M30; // Extreme_Control_Timeframe ( Active when LessOrderMoreProfitFactor_Flag = True)

Extreme_Control_Candle_Size = 0.8; // Extreme_Control_Candle_Size  ( Active when LessOrderMoreProfitFactor_Flag = True)

MagicStart = 717744; // Magic Number.


Reviews 3
Leeloo533
57
Leeloo533 2021.04.19 10:41 
 

ottimo settaggio.... GBPUSD era sotto stress ma expert è andato alla grande!!! bravo Kahraman grazie, quando fai EURUSD?

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.14 09:37 
 

Good job.

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Trading EA KFx GBPUSD on M1
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This is a trading EA on M1 Chart for currency pair GBPUSD. I don't recommend you to use in other charts or currency pairs.  Backtests are performed at mt5 and my Broker is FxPro.   "Works On M1 Chart"; // GBPUSD Strategy Properties  Parameters are, LessOrderMoreProfitFactor_Flag = false; // Less Order More Profit Factor (trade is very rare but profit factor is high Entry_Amount = 0.01; // __Amount for a new position [lot] Take_Profit = 800; // __Take Profit [point]  Stop_Loss = 650; //  __Stop L
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You can see resistance and support levels with the Gann Square 9 calculator. You can adjust the sensitivity setting to suit your needs and the symbol. If you leave the sensitivity at 0, it will work with the default values. I recommend adjusting it to suit your needs and the symbol. Good luck. I plan to improve the Gann Square 9 indicator and create signals in the next version. If you have any requests, please leave them in the comments. Thank you.
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This is a Bot which send notifications every hour at your MT4 platform. The notification consists of four part.   <<Clock>> + Your Message + Symbols + profit + Total # of Orders + Total profit     Here is an example : 21:00 Hodor: #US30 $+40.31 GOLD $-5.31 Total 5 Orders $+35.00 If there is no order : 21:00 Hodor: HODOR   signals:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/977796  There is a private message parameter where you can enter your own message also. Hodor_Comment_OnOff_Flag removes the "Hodor i
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patrickdrew
3225
patrickdrew 2022.03.04 07:18 
 

Just started testing. I love the logic of the EA - the triple MA annd seems to have very good entry points. It would be nice to get hold of the author (who seems to be off-line?) and get more information about capital requirements and DD projections.

In demo the EA did 5/5 TP. On live I have now 2/2 SL.... HHmmm...

Such a pity can't get hold of the author. :-(

Leeloo533
57
Leeloo533 2021.04.19 10:41 
 

ottimo settaggio.... GBPUSD era sotto stress ma expert è andato alla grande!!! bravo Kahraman grazie, quando fai EURUSD?

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.14 09:37 
 

Good job.

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