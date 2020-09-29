Trading EA KFx GBPUSD on M1 mt4 version

This is a trading EA on M1 Chart for currency pair GBPUSD. I don't recommend you to use in other charts or currency pairs.

Backtests are performed at mt5 and my Broker is FxPro.

(Mt5 version is https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55467 )

"Works On M1 Chart"; // GBPUSD Strategy Properties Parameters are,

LessOrderMoreProfitFactor_Flag = false; // Less Order More Profit Factor (trade is very rare but profit factor is high

Entry_Amount = 0.01; // __Amount for a new position [lot]

Take_Profit = 800; // __Take Profit [point]

Stop_Loss = 650; // __Stop Loss [point]

MA30MacdFastMA = 16.0; // __M30 Macd Fast MA

MA30MacdSlowMA = 12.0; // __M30 Macd Slow MA

M30SmallMA = 5.0; // __M30 Small MA

M30BigMA = 95.0; // __M30 Big MA

H1MacdSlowMA = 12.0; // __H1_MACD_Slow_MA

H1MacdFastMA = 28.0; // __H1_MACD_Fast_MA

M1Ma = 30.0; // __M1 MA value

RSI_Small = 40.0; // __RSI Small_Value

RSI_Big = 60.0; // __RSI Big Value

SendOrderHourLimits = "Send New Order"; // Hour Limits

__StartSendingNewOrder = "05:00"; // __Start Sending New Order (Hour)

__StopSendingNewOreder = "21:00"; // __Dont Send New Order After (End Hour)

First_UpdateXPipsProfitToYPips_Flag = true; // Modifies The Order After X Pips Profit (works only once per order)

FirstXPipsProfit = 600.0; // __Modify Order After X Point Profit (Enter X)

FirstYPips = 100.0; // __SL=OrderPrice + Y Point (Enter Y)

Extreme_Control_Timeframe = PERIOD_M30; // Extreme_Control_Timeframe ( Active when LessOrderMoreProfitFactor_Flag = True)

Extreme_Control_Candle_Size = 0.8; // Extreme_Control_Candle_Size ( Active when LessOrderMoreProfitFactor_Flag = True)

MagicStart = 717744; // Magic Number.



