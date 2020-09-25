V3 RELEASED!

Promotional price: $30 - price will increase with the number of copies sold!

PickyTrader V3



The EA is based on 3 WPR and 1 RSI and a Bollinger Bands indicator. The Bollinger Bands is the main filtering indicator, the EA trades can set to trade either when bands widen or when bands narrows. If Bollinger Bands allows a trade, the values of the other indicators are fed into a 3 layer neural network to filter the signal. If this neural network indicates that setup is tradable, the very same inputs are fed into another neural network to decide trade direction. Each trade is independent from other trades, each has fixed SL and TP values.

No grid, no martingale, no hedging.

Default settings are optimized for EURUSD, H1, however, all parameters are public and may be optimized for any other currency/timeframe.

Inputs:



MagicNumber: unique number for this EA. Allow EA to handle the next 50 magic numbers too.

Money_FixLots: set to a >0 value to make EA trades fixed lot sizes

Money_RiskPercent: risk this percentage of account balance for each trade

TP: take profit in points

SLMulti: SL:TP ratio (0.5 means SL is half of TP, 1.0 means they are the same, 2.0 means SL is twice the TP, etc.)

GMTOffsetHours: broker's current GMT offset - should be set accurately!

MinTradeHour, MaxTradeHour: during what period may the EA enter the market

WPR1, WPR2, WPR3: the periods the 3 WPR indicators, WPR1 < WPR2 < WPR3 must be true

RSI: the RSI indicator's period

Bands, MaxBandWidth: Period of Bollinger Bands, and the threshold width of bands

TradeWhenWidens: if true EA trades when bands widen, if false EA trades when bands narrow.





BuySellMidpoint: the default bias of the signal neural network. 0.5 means no bias, values lower then 0.5 mean bias towards sells, higher values mean bias towards buys

SignalStrength: the required strength of the network signal to trigger an entry. Should be between 0.05 and 0.5

w00..w11, b0, b1, b2: the weights of the signal neural network connections. Recommended to optimize between -16 and +16 with steps <= 1.0

f00..f11, fb0, fb1, fb2: the weights of the filter neural network connections. Recommended to optimize between -16 and +16 with steps <= 1.0





Optimization:

When optimizing the EA, you should optimize a smaller groups of the inputs:

optimize the indicators, TP & SL levels, trade times optimize the signal network weights optimize the filter network weights