PickyTrader

5

V3 RELEASED!

Promotional price: $30 - price will increase with the number of copies sold!

PickyTrader V3

The EA is based on 3 WPR and 1 RSI and a Bollinger Bands indicator. The Bollinger Bands is the main filtering indicator, the EA trades can set to trade either when bands widen or when bands narrows. If Bollinger Bands allows a trade, the values of the other indicators are fed into a 3 layer neural network to filter the signal. If this neural network indicates that setup is tradable, the very same inputs are fed into another neural network to decide trade direction. Each trade is independent from other trades, each has fixed SL and TP values.

No grid, no martingale, no hedging.

Default settings are optimized for EURUSD, H1, however, all parameters are public and may be optimized for any other currency/timeframe.

Inputs:

  • MagicNumber: unique number for this EA. Allow EA to handle the next 50 magic numbers too.
  • Money_FixLots: set to a >0 value to make EA trades fixed lot sizes
  • Money_RiskPercent: risk this percentage of account balance for each trade
  • TP: take profit in points
  • SLMulti: SL:TP ratio (0.5 means SL is half of TP, 1.0 means they are the same, 2.0 means SL is twice the TP, etc.)
  • GMTOffsetHours: broker's current GMT offset - should be set accurately!
  • MinTradeHour, MaxTradeHour: during what period may the EA enter the market
  • WPR1, WPR2, WPR3: the periods the 3 WPR indicators, WPR1 < WPR2 < WPR3 must be true
  • RSI: the RSI indicator's period
  • Bands, MaxBandWidth: Period of Bollinger Bands, and the threshold width of bands
  • TradeWhenWidens: if true EA trades when bands widen, if false EA trades when bands narrow.

  • BuySellMidpoint: the default bias of the signal neural network. 0.5 means no bias, values lower then 0.5 mean bias towards sells, higher values mean bias towards buys
  • SignalStrength: the required strength of the network signal to trigger an entry. Should be between 0.05 and 0.5
  • w00..w11, b0, b1, b2: the weights of the signal neural network connections. Recommended to optimize between -16 and +16 with steps <= 1.0
  • f00..f11, fb0, fb1, fb2: the weights of the filter neural network connections. Recommended to optimize between -16 and +16 with steps <= 1.0

Optimization:

When optimizing the EA, you should optimize a smaller groups of the inputs:

  1. optimize the indicators, TP & SL levels, trade times
  2. optimize the signal network weights
  3. optimize the filter network weights

Do multiple optimizations on the same group of inputs before advancing to the next group. Repeat the whole process multiple times.


Reviews 3
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2022.10.09 08:22 
 

Still testing in Backtester but, well, a Neural Network EA with 2 NN for 30 bucks? Must be 5 stars. Have already optimized 2 pairs. Like 150% ROI per year using fixed lot which is great! Now working on the DD. Need less than 10%. So far i am very positively impressed by PickyTrader.

Jake John Freeman
310
Jake John Freeman 2022.08.15 00:32 
 

Absolute bargain of an EA, I challenge you to find a neural network trader for a better price!

Hallu565
113
Hallu565 2022.02.12 05:11 
 

Great backtest results using EURUSD H1 on default settings :)

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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Honest
Miklos Kiss
Experts
Honest EA is what it's name suggest. It's an EA which trades the USTEC index with multiple strategies. It usually trades short periods in the direction of the trend. The EA has about 50% win rate and a profit factor above 1.4. These numbers are consistent across the last 13 years. EA is designed to run on USTEC H1. Correlated symbols might work (like QQQ). Inputs: Entry Lots: the base volume size Entry Lots per this many balance: take 1 "Entry Lots" for every X balance. For example: if account b
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Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2022.10.09 08:22 
 

Still testing in Backtester but, well, a Neural Network EA with 2 NN for 30 bucks? Must be 5 stars. Have already optimized 2 pairs. Like 150% ROI per year using fixed lot which is great! Now working on the DD. Need less than 10%. So far i am very positively impressed by PickyTrader.

Jake John Freeman
310
Jake John Freeman 2022.08.15 00:32 
 

Absolute bargain of an EA, I challenge you to find a neural network trader for a better price!

Hallu565
113
Hallu565 2022.02.12 05:11 
 

Great backtest results using EURUSD H1 on default settings :)

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