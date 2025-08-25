Honest
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 25 August 2025
- Activations: 5
Honest EA is what it's name suggest. It's an EA which trades the USTEC index with multiple strategies. It usually trades short periods in the direction of the trend.
The EA has about 50% win rate and a profit factor above 1.4. These numbers are consistent across the last 13 years.
EA is designed to run on USTEC H1. Correlated symbols might work (like QQQ).
Inputs:
- Entry Lots: the base volume size
- Entry Lots per this many balance: take 1 "Entry Lots" for every X balance. For example: if account balance is 15000, and this input is set to 4000, then entry lots will be: "Entry Lots" * (15000 / 4000). Set this to 0 to use fixed lots entry (use Entry Lots for every trade).
- Base Magic Number: the base magic number the EA uses. The EA uses the Base * 1000 .. Base * 1000 + 99 range for it's magic numbers. Please make sure no other EAs interfere.