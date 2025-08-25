Honest

Honest EA is what it's name suggest. It's an EA which trades the USTEC index with multiple strategies. It usually trades short periods in the direction of the trend.

The EA has about 50% win rate and a profit factor above 1.4. These numbers are consistent across the last 13 years.

EA is designed to run on USTEC H1. Correlated symbols might work (like QQQ).

Inputs:

  • Entry Lots: the base volume size
  • Entry Lots per this many balance: take 1 "Entry Lots" for every X balance. For example: if account balance is 15000, and this input is set to 4000, then entry lots will be: "Entry Lots" * (15000 / 4000). Set this to 0 to use fixed lots entry (use Entry Lots for every trade).
  • Base Magic Number: the base magic number the EA uses. The EA uses the Base * 1000 .. Base * 1000 + 99 range for it's magic numbers. Please make sure no other EAs interfere.

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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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PickyTrader
Miklos Kiss
5 (3)
Experts
V3 RELEASED! Promotional price: $30 - price will increase with the number of copies sold! PickyTrader V3 The EA is based on 3 WPR and 1 RSI and a Bollinger Bands indicator. The Bollinger Bands is the main filtering indicator, the EA trades can set to trade either when bands widen or when bands narrows. If Bollinger Bands allows a trade, the values of the other indicators are fed into a 3 layer neural network to filter the signal. If this neural network indicates that setup is tradable, the very
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