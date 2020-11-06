ATTrendindexMT5

Hi, I'm a Japanese EA developer.

I made an indicator for MT5.

It can be used as a guide for trends and as a guide for entry / exit.

Please use it by pasting it on a chart of about 1 minute to 15 minutes.

If you like, please watch the video.





Various usages

1. It is used to recognize the environmental advantage of buying or selling with the color of the line.

If the line is red, it is advantageous to buy. If it is blue, it is advantageous to sell. Neither if there is no line.

2. Used as a guide for entry by signing the entry.

Red arrow long Blue arrow short

3.Used as a guide for closing (Even if there is no entry sign, the close point will be signed in logic.)

Redstar long closing Blue star short closing

4. Trade all of the above 1 to 3 as signed.

Etc., usage is free





An example of a closing method

① Settle according to the closing sign.

② Decide and settle profit taking Pips (optional).

③ Closing if the environmental awareness has changed. (Mainly loss cut)

The loss cut is shallow, but the winning percentage will decrease

④ Closing if the reverse trading entry sign or closing sign appears. (Mainly loss cut)

⑤Recommended

After deciding the stop price, ignore the above ② and ③ and hold until the entry direction closing sign is issued, wait until the entry direction closing sign is issued and close. If the entry sign for counter-trading appears during the hold, enter in both buildings, hold until the closing sign for the entry direction appears, and close when the closing sign appears.



