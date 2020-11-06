ATTrendindexMT5

Hi, I'm a Japanese EA developer.

I made an indicator for MT5.
It can be used as a guide for trends and as a guide for entry / exit.

Please use it by pasting it on a chart of about 1 minute to 15 minutes.

If you like, please watch the video.

Various usages

1. It is used to recognize the environmental advantage of buying or selling with the color of the line.

If the line is red, it is advantageous to buy. If it is blue, it is advantageous to sell. Neither if there is no line.

2. Used as a guide for entry by signing the entry. 

Red arrow long Blue arrow short

3.Used as a guide for closing (Even if there is no entry sign, the close point will be signed in logic.)

Redstar long  closing  Blue star short closing

4. Trade all of the above 1 to 3 as signed.

Etc., usage is free


An example of a closing method

① Settle according to the closing sign.

② Decide and settle profit taking Pips (optional).

 Closing if the environmental awareness has changed. (Mainly loss cut)

The loss cut is shallow, but the winning percentage will decrease

 Closing if the reverse trading entry sign or closing sign appears. (Mainly loss cut)

⑤Recommended

After deciding the stop price, ignore the above ② and ③ and hold until the entry direction closing sign is issued, wait until the entry direction closing sign is issued and close. If the entry sign for counter-trading appears during the hold, enter in both buildings, hold until the closing sign for the entry direction appears, and close when the closing sign appears.



Video ATTrendindexMT5
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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ATTrendindexV
You Er Ling Mu
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It is a judgment tool that judges trends in 1 minute and supports discretionary trading. Various usages 1. It is used to recognize the environmental advantage of buying or selling with the color of the line. If the line is red, it is advantageous to buy. If it is blue, it is advantageous to sell. Neither if there is no line. 2. Used as a guide for entry by signing the entry.  Red arrow long Blue arrow short 3.Used as a guide for closing (Even if there is no entry sign, the close point will be s
BoribanWLRV2
You Er Ling Mu
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Please use the 15-minute USD/JPYchart ※Before using, the parameters Nomallots = lot quantity and Maxspread = spread filter are set to pass the product test, so please change to the appropriate values ​​when you use it. The narrower the spread, the better the results, so we recommend using it with a broker with a narrow spread. <When did you finish? > ・When you reach a certain profit-taking value and loss-cutting value, we will settle. By default, Stop loss Buy 25 PIPS Sell 65 PIPS Take Profit B
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sobstanciq bachkov
108
sobstanciq bachkov 2020.11.11 14:18 
 

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