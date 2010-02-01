BoribanWLRV2

Please use the 15-minute USD/JPYchart

※Before using, the parameters Nomallots = lot quantity and Maxspread = spread filter are set to pass the product test, so please change to the appropriate values ​​when you use it.

The narrower the spread, the better the results, so we recommend using it with a broker with a narrow spread.

<When did you finish? >
・When you reach a certain profit-taking value and loss-cutting value, we will settle. By default,
Stop loss Buy 25 PIPS Sell 65 PIPS
Take Profit Buy 50 PIPS Sell 50 PIPS


In addition, you can change the profit-taking value and the loss-making value to your favorite values ​​by parameter setting.
Since the loss is small and profitable, the win rate is not high at around 50-60%.
It may be a bit stressful as the market movement may repeat withdrawal early until it moves to this EA, but when you endure it carefully and firmly secure profits when the market heads to this EA and finally the profit margin I thought with the concept that I could leave.

<Thoughts during development>
The idea of ​​EA is very simple, I think that it is good to be simple and stable for a long period of time using the technology that everyone has been using for a long time, rather than aiming for a big profit. I thought that might be the secret to creating a system that can be used for a long time.
Of course, there are periods when the results are unfavorable in backtesting, but in order to leave a long-term record, you should accept both good and bad periods, and accumulate the profit margin, and continue to work for a long time. The idea is what can be done.
I also wanted to add the enjoyment of customizing my own investment style to make it satisfying.
The initial value is a safe setting, but there may be new discoveries by changing the parameters. I made such an EA.


<Explanation of main parameters>

・Max_Position The maximum number of positions to buy. We recommend an initial value of 1.

・Magic_Number Magic number. Please change if the order number is duplicated, such as when operating multiple accounts in the same account.

・Slippage Allowable slippage. The initial value is 10. Please change if necessary. Depending on the broker (slippery vendor), it may affect the weekend settlement function, so in that case it is safe to set a larger setting.

・NomalLots Fixed lots  Initial value 0.01 Handling of lot number differs depending on the FX company, so please check with your FX company. *When operating in a fixed lot, set the Leverage below to 0.0. ※The initial value is set to pass the product test. Please change to an appropriate value before use.

・Leverage compound interest operation setting value 0.0
When set to 0.0, the fixed lot of Nomal Lots above will be applied.
Appropriate setting values ​​vary depending on the server of the FX company you are using.
Perform back test on the server you actually trade with, and make adjustments while confirming that the number of lots will be appropriate.

・MaxSpread Initial value 50 (10=1PIPS) Entry will not be made if the spread becomes wider than the specified value. ※The initial value is set to pass the product test. Please change to an appropriate value before use.


・WeekEndtime Set the trading end time on weekends. Initial value 22:00

・WeekEndExitTime Set the weekend forced settlement time. Initial value 22:30 *It will not work unless it is later than the above WeekEndtime.

If you do not want to carry over on the weekend, please check by yourself before the end time of the trading on the weekend as it may happen that the settlement is not possible due to the broker's refusal of execution.

*About trade date setting items It will be server time for your broker. It's time to show the quote. Since it is used in 15-minute increments, please set the time in 15-minute increments of 0:00, :15, :30, and :45. The default trading time is winter time: GMT+2, summer time: GMT+3


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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