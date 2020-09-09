Quick Pending Order

Dear Traders,


With this order system you can place Pending Orders amazingly quick.

Quick Pending Order has the following features:

  • The system automatically recognizes the type of order (sell stop, sell limit, buy stop, buy limit), by detecting the current price and your stop loss position. 
  • You can use its build in Money management. So you do not need to calculate the lot size.
  • 2 Take profit targets
  • Break even (with different pip amount)
  • Custom button assignment
  • Comission per Lot (default set to 0)
  • Adjustable colors for Order Line, SL, TP1, TP2
  • Needed information is provided in the Comments field
  • Prevents you to place the Stop loss line to far( if you are using the build in Money management)

HOW TO USE WITH DEFAULT SETTINGS:

  • Press and hold "1", left-click on the chart for the ORDER LINE. Left click again to confirm
  • Press and hold "2", left-click on the chart for the STOP LOSS LINE. Left click again to confirm
  • Press and hold "3", left- click on the chart for the TAKE PROFIT 1. Left click again to confirm
  • Press and hold "4", left- click on the chart for the TAKE PROFIT 2. Left click again to confirm
  • Now all lines are still adjustable. Just one-click and move them. 
  • Press TAB, to confirm the trade. 


ENJOY YOUR TRADING!


MAXIM



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Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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ATR Lot Calculator
Maxim Olegovic Sosunov
Utilities
Hello Traders,  This is a new Upgraded version. Money management is the key!  The multiplier tells you the position of the stop loss.  Additionaly do not forget to use exit indicators!   Based on this and your risk in percent (max 2%) you get the position size Calculated. You can drag the Panel on your chart by pressing the off button than press it again and hold+drag. Enjoy=)
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