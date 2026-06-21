Live Forex Trading Gold EA

5

Overview

This Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading in MetaTrader 5. It analyzes market conditions and executes trades according to its built-in logic and risk management rules. The system is built to operate across different market environments and includes configurable settings so traders can adjust risk and trade management parameters to their own preferences.

Support and Trial Access
Product support is provided through the product comments section and the MQL5 messaging system. A trial period may be available on request for those who want to evaluate the EA before purchasing — message me through the MQL5 messaging system to ask about availability.

Main Features

The EA handles automated trade execution across multiple symbols, with configurable risk per trade, Take Profit and Stop Loss management, an optional break-even function, and equity protection features. Trade management options and input parameters are customizable, and the EA is suitable for use on a VPS.


Risk Management

Risk is controled through position sizing based on account risk, Stop Loss management, break-even functionality, equity protection settings, and custom trade management parameters. All of these can be adjusted through the EA inputs to suit different accounts and trading conditions.


Configuration

All trading and risk parameters can be adjusted through the EA inputs, allowing the operation to be tailored to individual trading preferences and account conditions.


Recommendations

Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to first test the settings on a demo account and confirm they are suitable for your broker, trading conditions, and risk tolerance.


Important Information

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed deposits in certain market conditions. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The EA applies predefined trade management rules, including Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and both winning and losing trades are a normal part of trading. Users should evaluate the risks involved and apply appropriate risk management practices before trading with real funds.

Reviews 1
jayant7770
36
jayant7770 2026.07.23 13:48 
 

Hi everyone Yesterday I bought this EA and so far my experience is FANTASTIC, its a great EA. when I installed it, I could not do it properly but when I contacted Me Sean from support team his response was very prompt and he guided me very well. its GEREAT EA and top of that very good support. Thanks Mr Sean for your great support, I give you 5 STARS

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Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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TradersParadiseView: Institutional Liquidity & Trend Logic TradersParadiseView is a professional-grade momentum and supply/demand indicator designed to identify high-probability "Smart Money" entries. Unlike standard lagging indicators, this tool focuses on Institutional Trap Zones and Market Volatility Confluence to provide precise entries with minimal drawdown. Developed for the modern trader, it translates complex price action into simple, actionable visual zones and signals. How it Works Tra
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jayant7770 2026.07.23 13:48 
 

Hi everyone Yesterday I bought this EA and so far my experience is FANTASTIC, its a great EA. when I installed it, I could not do it properly but when I contacted Me Sean from support team his response was very prompt and he guided me very well. its GEREAT EA and top of that very good support. Thanks Mr Sean for your great support, I give you 5 STARS

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