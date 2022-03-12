EZ Risk Reward Ratio is a simple to use MT4 indicator that allows the user to automatically change the Risk Reward Ratio of an open trade simply by dragging the Take Profit or Stop Loss lines to desired positions on any chart. Risk to reward ratio is displayed in whichever corner you choose and can be changed by dragging TP and SL lines.



First, place the EZ Risk Reward Ratio indicator on the MT4 chart.

Second, open a trade on the MT4 chart. EZ Risk Reward Ratio works on any currency pair and on any time frame. The Risk Reward Ratio will automatically appear in the upper right corner. Change the inputs to move the Risk Reward Ratio display to any corner. Change color or font type and font size.

Third, drag Take Profit and Stop Loss lines to whatever position you like, EZ RRR will automatically change showing the new risk to reward ratio.

