EZ Risk Reward Ratio

5

EZ Risk Reward Ratio is a simple to use MT4 indicator that allows the user to automatically change the Risk Reward Ratio of an open trade simply by dragging the Take Profit or Stop Loss lines to desired positions on any chart.  Risk to reward ratio is displayed in whichever corner you choose and can be changed by dragging TP and SL lines.

First, place the EZ Risk Reward Ratio indicator on the MT4 chart.

Second, open a trade on the MT4 chart.  EZ Risk Reward Ratio works on any currency pair and on any time frame.  The Risk Reward Ratio will automatically appear in the upper right corner.  Change the inputs to move the Risk Reward Ratio display to any corner.  Change color or font type and font size.

Third, drag Take Profit and Stop Loss lines to whatever position you like, EZ RRR will automatically change showing the new risk to reward ratio.

Reviews 1
alfy87
1160
alfy87 2026.02.17 17:51 
 

perfect

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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alfy87
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alfy87 2026.02.17 17:51 
 

perfect

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