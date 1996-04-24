The Trend Rendezvous indicator searches for and displays pivot points on the price chart. The goal, which was pursued during its creation, is to obtain signals that will produce less noise and respond more quickly to price changes. The Trend Rendezvous indicator is a trend indicator that is used to search for reversals in the breakdown of its borders. The indicator is its signal and has one interesting property. It is necessary to take into account that this indicator reflects extrema and should be used as an additional one, and use another tool for the entry point.





Trend indicators are one of the main tools for analyzing trends in the Forex currency market. Trend indicators allow you to effectively determine the direction of the current trend, as well as identify potential points of its reversal. There are a lot of trend indicators. Some of them are well known to every trader, recognized as classic and are included in the standard set of indicators of the MetaTrader platform and other trading terminals. Other trend indicators are the author’s developments, as well as modifications of standard indicators that have increased efficiency, since most of them work without delay.





Configurable options:

HistoryDepth - The depth of the story.

MaxRange - The maximum size of candles.

Minimum range - The minimum size of the candles.

GlobalTrend - Display a global trend.

UseAlerts - Display alerts.

UseSendMail - Display Email messages to mail.

UseSendPush - Display push alerts on a mobile device.

The indicator can transmit all types of signals to the user: messages, E-mail and Push!