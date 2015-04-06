BeStho Trends

Bestho Trend trades on breakout of a trend within a specified timeframe. It senses a combination of a few signals, namely candle crossover bollinger bands and aligned with moving average. 

It comes with a stop loss and trailing stop features. You can set your max stop loss which is recommended to 100 pips. The trail stop will move accordingly by calculating ATR and candles within the time period.

Parameters

  • Stochastic period : default value is recommended
  • Moving Average EMA (current period): three different settings with EMA1 crosses EMA3 and EMA2 crosses EMA3
  • Moving Average EMA (Daily timeframe): two different settings with EMA_Daily1 crosses EMA_Daily2
  • Time of Trade: send order within certain time period
    • Hour Trade From
    • Minute Trade From
    • Hour Trade To
    • Minute Trade To

The screenshot shows the back test result for GBPUSD in H1 timeframe with 1 year historical data.


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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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