ThePipsHunter

THIS IS DEFINITELY THE BEST INDICATOR ON THE MARKET

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Fantastic for scalping, swing trading and Intra-day tradering

Arrows show direction !

You also get an early warning that a move is about to happen.





Mobile and desktop alerts.





Effective on any traded pair





Effective on any timeframe.





Perfect for new and old traders





THIS IS THE MT4 VERSION.





HOW TO USE

1. Open a few charts in 15min TF.

2. Drag the PIPSHUNTER Indicator to the charts.

3. Wait for Alert.

4. Take the trade when you see a big arrow. The small arrow is the built in early warning that a big move might happen or not





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