AutoTrade 10 percent per month

    A trading system with an average profitability of about 10% per month. The EA showed the best results on the EURUSD pair on the M5 timeframe. For more risky trading, you can move to M1. To open deals, RSI and Larry Williams' Percent Range indicators are used. You can change the values ​​of the iWPR_high, iWPR_low, irsi_high, irsi_low parameters to filter out losing trades. Keep in mind that if you strongly screen out transactions, they may not open at all. And vice versa - if weed out poorly, there will be many losing trades.
    Money Management is based on building a series of transactions to bring this series to breakeven. You can disable a series of transactions by setting the value of the UseAdd parameter to false or MaxTrades = 1.
    It is necessary to choose a broker with the smallest spread as for any other scalping adviser. The smaller the broker's spread, the more points you will receive, or reduce risks by reducing the PipStep parameter.


Parameters

extern bool UseClose = false; // close at a loss PipStep. false recommended
extern bool UseAdd = true; // reopening with a new lot. lot for reopening is considered by LotExponent regardless of MMType recommended = true
extern double LotExponent = 1.5; // multiplication of lots in the series by exponent for breakeven.
extern double slip = 3; // allowable price slippage in pips
extern double Lots = 0.01; // now it is possible and microlots 0.01 at the same time if it costs 0.1 then the next lot in the series will be 0.16
extern double LotsDigits = 2.0; // 2 - microlots 0.01, 1 - mini lots 0.1, 0 - normal lots 1.0
extern double TakeProfit = 18.0; // Profit level in pips from the open price.
extern double PipStep = 30; // the distance in pips of the loss on which the next knee order is opened.
extern int MaxTrades = 3; // maximum number of open trades. Necessary to limit a series of transactions;
extern bool UseTrailingStop = false;
extern bool UseTimeOut = false; // time limit transactions
extern double MaxTradeOpenHours = 48; // time limit, hours
extern int iWPR_high = -30; // the upper value of the Larry Williams' Percent Range indicator, from -100 to 0
extern int iWPR_low = -70; // lower value of the Larry Williams' Percent Range indicator, from -100 to 0
extern int irsi_high = 70; // upper value of the Relative Strength Index indicator, from 0 to 100
extern int irsi_low = 30; // lower value of the Relative Strength Index indicator, from 0 to 100
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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