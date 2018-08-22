EA Moving Average Statistic Full Version is a completely automatized and largely configurable EA based on an indicator that can detect market inefficiencies and exploit them for its own trading objectives.

Main features

It can operate as a statistic martingale, as single trade or twin orders

Advanced settings are available for the martingale and twin orders

Money management can be configurabile as a fixed data or as a percentage

It is also possible to configure:

the days of the week in which one wants to operate



the days of the year in which one wants to operate



the trading schedule

It is also possible to configure the automatic closure of the still open orders of the day

Recommended Conditions

Symbol: EURUSD, or any efficient and trendy markets

Time Frame: H1

Minimum Deposit: USD1,000

Disable trading in August and December for Martingale trading mode (configurable)





Caution when using the EA

This EA can work in three ways: single trade which reduces the risk in case of loss, statistic martingale which accounts for an exponential profit level and Twin Orders which opens a double position to the signal and keeps it until the end of the day.

The martingale modality highlights the fact that in case of high risk percentages, heavy losses could occur. It is advisable to keep the percentage risk per operation at a low level (0,5% - 2%) so that it becomes much easier to withstand losses before winning operations occur

Parameters

This EA is supplied with optimised default index parameters for a H1 timeframe trading, on ERUSD asset over the last 10 years.

You are welcome to change them according to your own preference.

BILL ==============================================

Use fixed lots (false = use % risk on the bill) [true/false]

Number of fixed lots (for use fixed lots) [decimal]

TRADING MODE ==============================================

Mode

Single Trade

Martingale

Twin Orders

SINGLE TRADE ==============================================

Stoploss in pips [integer]

Takeprofit in pips [integer]

% risk on the bill (for Use fixed lots = false) [decimal]

MARTINGALE ==============================================

Number Steps of the martingale (min 2 - max 8) [integer]

Martingale Pass (in pips) [integer]

% investment in step 1 [decimal]

…

% investment in step 8 [decimal]

TWIN ORDERS ==============================================

Twin Orders Pass (in pips) [integer]

% investment in step 1 [decimal]

% investment in step 2 [decimal]

Tolerance to move stop to zero [decimal]

SETUP TRADING ==============================================

Only one trade per day (open only at the first signal) [true/false]

Single trade check type (to check only one trade per day, consider:)

only Trades open on the day (there are no trades open in the day)

only Trades closed on the day (there are no trades close in the day)

Trades open and closed in the day (there are no trades open and close...)

Days of stop trading (format: mm.dd, or range: mm.dd-mm.dd) [string]

mm.dd = for single days, comma separated: month (2 digit) “dot” day (2 digit)

mm.dd-mm.dd = for range days, comma separated (like above)

Daily Trading (close automatically all open orders at 11.45pm) [true/false]

activate trading on Monday [true/false]

activate trading on Tuesday [true/false]

activate trading on Wednesday [true/false]

activate trading on Thursday [true/false]

activate trading on Friday [true/false]

Trading start hour [integer]

Trading start minutes [integer]

Trading end hour [integer]

Trading end minutes [integer]

SIGNAL & MA ==============================================

Signal Level for open trading [decimal]

Moving Average period [integer]















