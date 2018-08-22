EA Moving Average Statistic Full Version

EA Moving Average Statistic Full Version is a completely automatized and largely configurable EA based on an indicator that can detect market inefficiencies  and exploit them for its own trading objectives.
 
Main features
  • It can operate as a statistic martingale, as single trade or twin orders
  • Advanced settings are available for the martingale and  twin orders
  • Money management can be configurabile as a fixed data or as a percentage
  • It is also possible to configure:
    • the days of the week in which one wants to operate           
    • the days of the year in which one wants to operate        
    • the trading schedule
  • It is also possible to configure the automatic closure of the still open orders of the day
 
Recommended Conditions
  • Symbol: EURUSD, or any efficient and trendy markets
  • Time Frame: H1
  • Minimum Deposit: USD1,000 
  • Disable trading in August and December for Martingale trading mode (configurable)

Caution when using the EA
This EA can work in three ways: single trade which reduces the risk in case of loss, statistic martingale which accounts for an exponential profit level and Twin Orders which opens a double position to the signal and keeps it until the end of the day.
The martingale modality highlights the fact that  in case of high risk percentages, heavy losses could occur.  It is advisable to keep the percentage risk per operation at a low level (0,5% - 2%) so that it becomes much easier  to withstand losses before winning operations occur
 
Parameters
This EA is supplied with optimised default index parameters for a H1 timeframe trading, on ERUSD asset over  the last 10 years.
You are welcome to change them according to your own preference.
 
BILL ==============================================
  • Use fixed lots (false = use % risk on the bill)   [true/false]
  • Number of fixed lots (for use fixed lots)  [decimal]                     
 
TRADING MODE ==============================================
Mode
  • Single Trade
  • Martingale
  • Twin Orders
SINGLE TRADE   ==============================================
  • Stoploss in pips   [integer]
  • Takeprofit in pips   [integer]
  • % risk on the bill (for Use fixed lots = false)   [decimal] 
MARTINGALE     ==============================================
  • Number Steps of the martingale (min 2 - max 8)  [integer]
  • Martingale Pass (in pips)  [integer]
  • % investment in step 1  [decimal] 
  • % investment in step 8  [decimal] 
TWIN ORDERS    ==============================================
  • Twin Orders Pass (in pips)  [integer]
  • % investment in step 1  [decimal] 
  • % investment in step 2  [decimal] 
  • Tolerance to move stop to zero  [decimal] 
SETUP TRADING ==============================================
  • Only one trade per day (open only at the first signal) [true/false]
  • Single trade check type (to check only one trade per day, consider:)
  • only Trades open on the day (there are no trades open in the day)
  • only Trades closed on the day (there are no trades close in the day)
  • Trades open and closed in the day (there are no trades open and close...)
  • Days of stop trading (format: mm.dd, or range: mm.dd-mm.dd)  [string]
  • mm.dd = for single days, comma separated: month (2 digit) “dot” day (2 digit)
  • mm.dd-mm.dd = for range days, comma separated (like above)
  • Daily Trading (close automatically all open orders at 11.45pm)   [true/false]
  • activate trading on Monday  [true/false]
  • activate trading on Tuesday  [true/false]
  • activate trading on Wednesday  [true/false]
  • activate trading on Thursday  [true/false]
  • activate trading on Friday  [true/false]
  • Trading start hour  [integer]
  • Trading start minutes  [integer]
  • Trading end hour [integer]
  • Trading end minutes [integer]
SIGNAL & MA ==============================================
  • Signal Level for open trading [decimal]
  • Moving Average period [integer]

 
  



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EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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