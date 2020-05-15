TSI Trend Stepper

The Stepper indicator generates Signals in strong Trend zones.

Even when the Trend is set, we must filter when to ENTER or HOLD the trigger.

The Trend is represented by two lines: Trend UP and Trend DOWN. We are in a Bullish trend when the Trend UP (Green line) is above. And in a Bearish trend when the Trend DOWN (Pink line) is above.


When the momentum is aligned with the Trend, this indicator generates:

  • BUY signals (LIME line)
  • SELL signals (RED line)

The user is alerted of the scenario, at the Bar close, together with the Close price. Alerts can be delivered by Email, Alert window or printed in the Journal log.

Trend calculation is based on the price High, Low and Close of every bar.


Works on any instrument being Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, Cryptos etc. (see screenshots)

 

Input Parameters

  • Number of Bars to calculate: predefined value to reduce performance impact on the hardware. Adjust it accordingly to view more or less historic data.
  • TIMEFRAME_period : Timeframe to determine the trend. Select a timeframe higher or equal to the current one. For example, if you trade on a M15 Chart, you can select a higher timeframe like H1.
  • Alert Scenarios: select which type of signal you want to be alerted
    •  BUY
    •  SELL
  • Alert Mechanisms: select how do you want to be alerted
    • Journal entry
    •  Alert Window
    •  By Email

 

Output Buffers

  • ENTRY Zone (Buffer 0)
    • Value 1.0 is a BUY opportunity
    • Value -1.0 is a SELL opportunity
    • Value 0.0 is NEUTRAL (NO Trade Zone !!)


How to use it in your Trading (see screenshots):

Once the signal is generated, you can use several strategies to enter the Trades:

  • Look for a break of Fractal high/low.
  • Look for a break of a Trend lines.
  • Look for a break of a Support/Resistance levels.
  • Break of the previous Close price etc.

Best results are achieved when both lines are widely separated, so the Trend is clearly set. Lines wide open represent a strong momentum (a similar logic to the “Alligator” indicator).

See examples of entries with multiple instruments (Screenshots with Arrows).

Note: avoid entries when both lines are too close or intertwined. These represent uncertainty in the market. It is not recommended to take trades in the NEUTRAL zone.


“The Trend is your friend, trade with it, not against it”.









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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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TSI Trend Analyzer
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Indicators
In which direction should I trade today? For “TREND followers”, we need to determine the TREND . This indicator determines the Trend based on the price High, Low and Close of every bar, for a given period and timeframe. Calculating and plotting the Trend UP and Trend DOWN lines. If the:   “Trend UP” line (Green) is above the “Trend DOWN” line (Red), then it is a BULLISH Trend (see "Screenshots" tab). “Trend DOWN” line (Red) is above the “Trend UP” line (Green), then it is a BEARISH Trend (see "
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