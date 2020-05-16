ZoneFlex

              This adviser is more designed for the medium term, the best results are on the eurcad / eurusd / eurjpy timeframe M30-H1, zone H4.D1.W1 (OPTIMAL)

  The adviser trades from supply and demand zones, the adviser hedges positions and closes in parts. Optimal currency pairs (eurcad., Eurusd, eurjpy), you can trade other major currency pairs, such as (usdjpy, usdcad, eurgbp) as well as silver ( xagusd). The time frame M30-H1 (optimal) is also possible on others, the spread does not affect the quality of transactions. The EA is easy to configure by zone, you only need to select which timeframe will show the zones (optimally N4). The EA has two types of martingale ( by adding and multiplying by coefficient) (optimally by adding), there is also protection against the maximum lot. When depositing 10,000 dollars, the adviser can trade immediately in three pairs. A little about the main parameters in the adviser.
                                                                               Parameters TRADING

lot - Here we set the initial lot to open the first deal.

Selection for increasing lots - This parameter is responsible for martingale (there are two types of opening martingale deals Add-by addition, and Multiply-by multiplying by a coefficient).

Add lot - This function is to open martingale deals. Add - select a lot that will be added to the initial lot and the next one.

Multiply lot - This function is to open martingale trades for the Multiply parameter — select a coefficient that will be multiplied by the initial lot and the next one.

Maximum lot - This function is not a little important, as this parameter is responsible for the maximum lot that the EA can open.



Fixed profit (= 0 off) - This parameter is set for the By currency function and select a value in the deposit currency, if it is 0 then this function is disabled.

Magic - This is the unique number of the adviser to open and close the adviser of their orders.

                                                                                     Parameters ZONE (1,2,3)

Use zone - This is enabling and disabling zones (true, false).

Time frame - This function is the most important, choose a time frame for opening orders, here you can select any time frame for building zones (current -current, from m1- to 1 Month).
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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