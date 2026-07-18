XAU Grid EA Pro

Professional Forum Post Version

This EA is developed by a senior trader with 13 years of profound experience in international offshore XAUUSD gold trading. Focusing exclusively on gold trading, the developer specializes in live trading review, in-depth strategy iteration and refined risk control system construction, boasting solid practical trading expertise.

Combining years of real-market trading experience and advanced AI technology, this EA has undergone backtesting and live simulation of over a hundred automated trading programs. After more than half a year of rigorous screening and repeated parameter calibration and optimization, this highly adaptable and stable exclusive gold quantitative EA was finalized. It has successfully completed four consecutive months of independent live account testing, with its market compatibility and operational stability fully verified by real market conditions.

Tailored for international offshore gold trading, this EA features four core strengths: precise RSI signal filtering, orderly intelligent grid position opening, trading cooldown to prevent excessive frequent trading, and multi-level risk protection. It perfectly adapts to mainstream short-term trading cycles of M5 and M15, with mature, rigorous trading logic and well-balanced entry and exit timing.

Trading orders are fully executed automatically by programs, eliminating subjective emotional interference such as greed and fear, and ensuring strict trading discipline. It serves as an optimal tool for automated gold traders. The commercial version supports flexible adjustable parameters including magic number, order remarks, slippage limit and long/short single lot size, enabling traders to customize settings in line with personal trading habits. No consecutive monthly losses occurred during the six-month continuous test run.



Core Stable Performance Data

Profit coefficient: 1.05-1.26 Maximum historical drawdown: as low as 8.2%



Adhering to steady trading philosophy, it pursues no sky-high profits, promises no guaranteed returns, and rejects impulsive heavy-position aggressive trading. It sticks to three core principles: accurate program execution, stringent risk control and dedicated research on single trading product. No two consecutive monthly losses were recorded in actual tests. The EA boasts strong market resilience, performing steadily in both ranging and trending markets.

Its capability is fully proven by live trading. Trial testing is available for you to experience its reliable performance before formal deployment.





Risk Warning: Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Use appropriate risk management techniques appropriate to your investment profile.