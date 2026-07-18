XAU Grid EA Pro

Professional Forum Post Version

This EA is developed by a senior trader with 13 years of profound experience in international offshore XAUUSD gold trading. Focusing exclusively on gold trading, the developer specializes in live trading review, in-depth strategy iteration and refined risk control system construction, boasting solid practical trading expertise.
Combining years of real-market trading experience and advanced AI technology, this EA has undergone backtesting and live simulation of over a hundred automated trading programs. After more than half a year of rigorous screening and repeated parameter calibration and optimization, this highly adaptable and stable exclusive gold quantitative EA was finalized. It has successfully completed four consecutive months of independent live account testing, with its market compatibility and operational stability fully verified by real market conditions.
Tailored for international offshore gold trading, this EA features four core strengths: precise RSI signal filtering, orderly intelligent grid position opening, trading cooldown to prevent excessive frequent trading, and multi-level risk protection. It perfectly adapts to mainstream short-term trading cycles of M5 and M15, with mature, rigorous trading logic and well-balanced entry and exit timing.

Trading orders are fully executed automatically by programs, eliminating subjective emotional interference such as greed and fear, and ensuring strict trading discipline. It serves as an optimal tool for automated gold traders. The commercial version supports flexible adjustable parameters including magic number, order remarks, slippage limit and long/short single lot size, enabling traders to customize settings in line with personal trading habits. No consecutive monthly losses occurred during the six-month continuous test run.


Core Stable Performance Data

Profit coefficient: 1.05-1.26

Maximum historical drawdown: as low as 8.2%


Adhering to steady trading philosophy, it pursues no sky-high profits, promises no guaranteed returns, and rejects impulsive heavy-position aggressive trading. It sticks to three core principles: accurate program execution, stringent risk control and dedicated research on single trading product. No two consecutive monthly losses were recorded in actual tests. The EA boasts strong market resilience, performing steadily in both ranging and trending markets.
Its capability is fully proven by live trading. Trial testing is available for you to experience its reliable performance before formal deployment.


Risk Warning: Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Use appropriate risk management techniques appropriate to your investment profile.

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TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
TPS Gold Scalper Ea
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition: Seize Gold Trading Opportunities with Aggressive Precision Minimum Equity :- 1000 $ Trading Timeframes :- H1 Recommended pair :- XAUUSD Experience the next level of gold trading with the TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition. Designed for traders who thrive on high-risk, high-reward strategies, this advanced trading robot is your ticket to harnessing rapid price movements in the gold market. Aggressive Scalping Algorithm: The TPS Gold Scalper EA is p
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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