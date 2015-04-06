This BetMarsEA2 can trade BTCUSD and XAUUSD. It can trade one of them individually or both at the same time.





When two currency pairs trade, a hedging strategy is used. Use trend strategy when trading separately. The parameters are as follows:(these parameters are reserved. Please do not modify them. What can be changed is CurrentSymbolFlag. MaximumRisk =0.02; DecreaseFactor=3; MovingPeriod =12; MovingShift =6;

CurrentSymbolFlag=true

When the parameter CurrentSymbolfFlag = true, only the currency pairs in the current icon are traded.

When the parameter currentsymbolflag = false, btcusd and xuusd currency pairs are traded at the same time.

Please see the screenshot for more details



