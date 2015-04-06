BetMarsEA2
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
When two currency pairs trade, a hedging strategy is used. Use trend strategy when trading separately.
The parameters are as follows:(these parameters are reserved. Please do not modify them. What can be changed is CurrentSymbolFlag.
MaximumRisk =0.02;
DecreaseFactor=3;
MovingPeriod =12;
MovingShift =6;
CurrentSymbolFlag=true
When the parameter CurrentSymbolfFlag = true, only the currency pairs in the current icon are traded.
When the parameter currentsymbolflag = false, btcusd and xuusd currency pairs are traded at the same time.
Please see the screenshot for more details