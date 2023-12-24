TrendMaster FTMO Killer

Elevate your trading strategy with our meticulously crafted Trend Master, purpose-built to operate seamlessly on the Nasdaq market's M15 timeframe.

Developed with a keen focus on meeting and exceeding the stringent standards set by proprietary trading firms, this algorithm stands as a testament to precision and performance.

The logic behind the Trend Master is Trend Following looking for High Reward trade.

EDIT: Here you can see a real account that follow this strategy: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2165590?source=Site

If you want use this EA for diversification or in your trade account, remember to do not use the martingale. Use the Position Increment just for Prop Firm Challenge. This helps to recover quicker the loss and maximize the possibility to pass the challenge.


Features:

-        Possibility to use the Trend Master just to pass Prop Firm or for Trading Purpose. You just need to change the PropFirmChallenge variable.

-        Stop Loss levels based on price action and filtering

-        Chance to daily and hour filters

-     Change to add martingale or increase the initial position.

-        You can choose the best level for BreakEven or TrailingStop based on percentage values

-        Respect all the Prop Firm rules. Choose the percentage of your Challenge.

-        Possibility to choose some parameters to filtering the number of trade or the situation.

-        Different Money Management choose. You can choose between Fix Size, Fix Loss, or % Loss giving to you more flexibility in your trading.

-        Can be adapted and used to pass any Prop Firm Challenges

-        Fully customizable and with special functions made especially to give the user extra tools to overcome and adapt to any requirement of Prop Firm Challenges. These functions are:

1)    Profit Target: as soon as the Account's Equity is equal or superior to the Challenge's profit target, the Expert Advisor will close all the Open Orders and will stop to trade.

2)    Stop Loss Target: as soon as the Account's Equity is equal or inferior to the Challenge's stop loss target, the Expert Advisor will close all the Open Orders and will stop to trade.

3)    Daily Stop Loss: as soon as the Account's Equity is equal or inferior to the Challenge's Daily Stop Loss target for the day, the Expert Advisor will close all the Open Orders and will stop to trade for that particular Day. The Expert Advisor will start to trade again once that day has finished and a new day started.

 

RECOMMENDATIONS:

  1. This Expert Advisor is meant to trade NASDAQ Index only.
  2. Timeframe: M15 for a conservative approuch or M5 if you want to trade more agressively.
  3. This EA should run on a VPS continuously. This is important to take all the trade without skip a random one.
  4. Always backtest it before running it on a live account. Make some test on how the Trend Master works and take confidence with this fantastic tool.
  5. Test some months and see the result for passing challenges.

 

VERY IMPORTANT

-        The EA must be attached to ONLY one M15 or M5 NASDAQ chart. The backtest has made with data downloaded from TickStory Premium.

 This is a REAL strategy. Is not something that works always or use martingale or grid or averaging down. This is a real strategy and sometimes has drawdown and its maximum time under stagnation is 132 days. In the last years has always worked.

If you want a Up-Only strategy look for other Expert Advisor and when you will try in real market you will lose. 

Warning:

-        I only sell EAs through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it's me trying to sell you something, they're a scammer. Block it and report it as spam.

-        If you buy this EA anywhere other than MQL5, it is a fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive any updates or support.

-        Past financial performance is no guarantee of current or future performance.



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Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
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