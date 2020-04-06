Simple Gap Trader
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Fully automated Gap Robot
=======================
This robot trades fully automated and reacts to certain gaps in the market.
=======================
- works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the Higher Frames.
- On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.
- I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
- You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.
- The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.
- It works on all FX Pairs.
- The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
- The EA can be used as MArtingale
- The EA can be used as trailing EA
- Perfect for Longterm Investmens
- I recommend higher time frames
Please be careful and trade responsible.
Thank you