Bar Data Printer
- Indicators
- Alessandro Partesotti
- Version: 1.0
This Price indicator aid you to read prices of a bar without using native MT5 instuments like crosshair.
The indicator gives you the OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE and 50% bar prices of the current or one of the previous bar.
Parameter setting are:
TimeShift: Used for bar selection (0 stand for current 1 for previous 2 for 2 bars ago)
Other parameter are using for esthetics.
Each Label can be moved away from its initial position.
FEEL FREE TO REPORT BUG AND REVIEW THIS INDICATOR. THANKS
Not much to say, does as described.