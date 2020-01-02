Bar Data Printer

This Price indicator aid you to read prices of a bar without using native MT5 instuments like crosshair.





The indicator gives you the OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE and 50% bar prices of the current or one of the previous bar.





Parameter setting are:

TimeShift: Used for bar selection (0 stand for current 1 for previous 2 for 2 bars ago)

Other parameter are using for esthetics.

Each Label can be moved away from its initial position.





FEEL FREE TO REPORT BUG AND REVIEW THIS INDICATOR. THANKS