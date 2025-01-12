EvoTrade EA MT5

4.18

EvoTrade: The First Self-Learning Trading System on the Market

Allow me to introduce EvoTrade—a unique trading advisor built using cutting-edge technologies in computer vision and data analysis. It is the first self-learning trading system on the market, operating in real-time. EvoTrade analyzes market conditions, adapts strategies, and dynamically adjusts to changes, delivering exceptional precision in any environment.

EvoTrade employs advanced neural networks, including Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) and Gated Recurrent Units (GRU) for analyzing temporal dependencies, Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) for detecting complex market patterns, and reinforcement learning algorithms such as Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) and Deep Q-Learning for real-time strategy adaptation. These technologies enable EvoTrade to uncover hidden market signals and fine-tune its actions to match the current market dynamics.

After each trade, EvoTrade re-evaluates its approach, automatically updating parameters like take-profit and stop-loss levels. The system's mission is not just to react to changes but to continuously refine its trading strategies, ensuring relevance and efficiency in any market conditions.

Why Choose the EVOTRADE Expert Advisor for Your Trading.

Real Signal:

The price of the trading advisor will skyrocket in direct proportion to the growth of its live signal.

Technological Architecture of EvoTrade

Deep Neural Networks
At the core of EvoTrade lies a multi-layer neural network designed using a hybrid architecture. Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) process spatial dependencies in market data, while recurrent networks like Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) and Gated Recurrent Units (GRU) handle temporal dependencies. This enables the system to account for both current and historical market patterns to forecast price movements effectively.

Reinforcement Learning Models
EvoTrade employs methods such as Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) and Deep Q-Learning (DQL) to learn optimal strategies in a constantly changing market environment. These algorithms simulate and test strategies in environments modeled after real-world conditions, ensuring adaptability and efficiency.

Natural Language Processing (NLP)
The advisor uses advanced NLP models like BERT and GPT to analyze the sentiment of news articles, corporate reports, and social media. This allows EvoTrade to assess macroeconomic risks, consider the market’s emotional context, and produce more accurate predictions.

Genetic Algorithms
To optimize trading parameters, EvoTrade utilizes genetic algorithms that evaluate thousands of scenarios, generate the best strategies, and adjust trade parameters in real time.

Integration of Explainable AI (XAI)
All decisions made by EvoTrade are accompanied by detailed reports based on Explainable AI methods. This transparency allows users to understand the reasoning behind each prediction and make data-driven decisions.

Important Disclosure: Authenticity and Innovation at the Core of EvoTrade

EvoTrade is not just a trading advisor; it is a revolutionary system that integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence and data analysis technologies. Its capabilities go far beyond the standard approaches used in historical data testing. While it might be tempting to produce flawless backtesting results, this would not reflect the true essence and potential of EvoTrade.

We intentionally avoid manipulating test data, as it cannot fully demonstrate the core features of EvoTrade. Over 60% of the advisor's capabilities are revealed only in live market conditions, including adaptive interaction with deep learning algorithms, real-time continuous learning, and advanced risk management modules.

The Advisor Always Uses New Parameters After Each Trade

A standout feature of EvoTrade is its ability to automatically recalculate and adjust parameters after every trade, including take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) levels. The system evaluates hundreds of possible scenarios, analyzes current market conditions, and dynamically selects the most effective settings for subsequent trades. This ensures that the strategy always aligns with the latest trends and the ever-changing dynamics of the market.

Additionally, EvoTrade processes data from over 100 sources, leveraging computer vision algorithms to identify unique market patterns and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies to analyze market sentiment.

EvoTrade is designed for real-world trading, where precision in forecasting and adaptability to market changes are critical. This adaptability positions it as an unparalleled tool, setting new standards in automated trading.

EvoTrade is not just a program; it is your partner in achieving consistent success in the financial markets.

Technical Specifications

  • Currency Pairs: XAUUSD
  • Timeframes: H1
  • Minimum Deposit: $100
  • Recommended Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread
  • Leverage: From 1:30 to 1:1000

Key Features of EvoTrade EA

  1. Self-Learning Neural Network:

    • After each trade, EvoTrade analyzes its results and automatically recalculates key parameters such as take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL), adapting its strategy to current market conditions.

  2. Deep Data Analysis:

    • Integrated machine learning modules enable the advisor to identify complex market patterns, predict price movements, and adapt to market dynamics.

  3. Dynamic Risk Management:

    • EvoTrade employs intelligent lot size calculation, which adjusts automatically based on account balance and market volatility.

  4. Ease of Setup:

    • Optimized default settings allow EvoTrade to be launched without complex configuration, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

  5. Transparency and Realism:

    • All backtesting results accurately reflect real trading conditions, providing traders with predictability and system reliability.

  6. Compatibility with Multiple Platforms:

    • EvoTrade seamlessly operates with most brokers and account types, including micro and standard accounts.

Disclaimer

Although EvoTrade EA is designed for long-term performance and adaptability, it is important to remember that Forex trading carries inherent risks. Always use the EA responsibly and ensure your trading aligns with your personal risk tolerance.

Reviews 23
WJY8889
66
WJY8889 2025.04.27 12:44 
 

There are not many automated trading programs based on neural network systems,I have been very eager to have a good tool.This tool is my choice. The neural network system is a very complex program.It is really not easy to understand.However, its profitability is still relatively strong in the process.The winning rate is extremely high. I still recommend buying this product.In fact, the bigger reason for the big withdrawal is that the risk level setting is too high. I also hope that the author can reduce the size of this fixed stop loss,After all, a loss will take a long time to recover.But on the whole, this work is still very good.It's hard to hide his light

Joung Chang Hee
176
Joung Chang Hee 2025.04.24 09:29 
 

250424 A loss cut occurred in the first transaction after the version update. What could have been the problem? Was it because I chose the risk level too aggressively, or was it another problem?

Ralphor
496
Ralphor 2025.04.21 14:56 
 

Has different strategies, almost all trades are successful! Author is very helpful and responsive. The backtest trades represent EXACTLY the live trades, which make this EA very special. Most EAs here on the market are curve-fitted, but this is not the case with this one. The author is very honest !

UPDATE after a few weeks - Strategy 2 is very successful. But keep in mind that you have to apply a proper risk management.

Mi Pauonymk Nad Daieoftirth
123
Mi Pauonymk Nad Daieoftirth 2025.07.17 16:54 
 

я хочу продавать ваш робот "Советник " мне не нужно от него толк нет

Subbiah Kumar
772
Subbiah Kumar 2025.06.25 12:50 
 

One of the worst EAs, never trades, atmost one trade a week. Many live signals from the author have been removed as the account is blown. Stay away..

LGCompri
51
LGCompri 2025.05.19 16:52 
 

Regarding customer service, Mr. Dolores is quick and helpful. The consultant is innovative and offers exceptional backtesting. In practice, it presents a very high Drawdown that is being verified and corrected by the author. Beginners should be cautious and minimize their initial capital. I am confident in the product.

Alexander Metelitsa
697
Alexander Metelitsa 2025.05.14 06:42 
 

Big losses and not to much profit trades to cover it. If ea will update with better result will revise feedback.

Alexander Seidel
865
Alexander Seidel 2025.05.13 09:19 
 

Es gibt verschieden Strategien. Die Strategie 1 hat gerade mein Konto gesprengt nachdem es übers Wochenende gehalten wurde und am Montag der Goldpreis massiv absackte. Was macht der Programmierer? Er nimmt das Signal weg und postet die Strategie 2 ... Der EA ist weit weg von langfristig Gewinn zu bringen... Gleiches gilt für alle anderen EA. Auf kurz oder lang sprengen sie das Konto... SEHR gefährlich... Das Geld ist schlecht investiert für dies EA

nach dem update macht Strategie 1 gar keine Trades mehr... Auf dem Signal macht Strategie 2 noch Trades... in Real auch nichts mehr... Statt sich um die bestehenden EA zu kümmern bringt der Entwickler immer weitere EA raus... ALLES RAUSGEWORFENES GELD... Schade

Dolores Martin Munoz
2238
Reply from developer Dolores Martin Munoz 2025.07.13 13:11
Es tut mir leid zu hören, dass Sie negative Erfahrungen gemacht haben — ich nehme Ihre Rückmeldung ernst. Ich möchte jedoch betonen, dass ich mich nicht nur auf neue Produkte konzentriere, sondern kontinuierlich an der Verbesserung bestehender Strategien arbeite. Die Entwicklung wirklich stabiler und langfristig profitabler Strategien ist äußerst komplex und erfordert viel Zeit, Tests und Marktanpassung. Ich bin persönlich sehr engagiert in diesem Prozess und arbeite regelmäßig daran, alle bestehenden EAs weiterzuentwickeln. Ich danke Ihnen für Ihre Geduld und hoffe, dass Sie dies berücksichtigen. Sollten Sie technische Fragen haben oder Unterstützung benötigen, bin ich gerne bereit, zu helfen. Mit freundlichen Grüßen
WJY8889
66
WJY8889 2025.04.27 12:44 
 

There are not many automated trading programs based on neural network systems,I have been very eager to have a good tool.This tool is my choice. The neural network system is a very complex program.It is really not easy to understand.However, its profitability is still relatively strong in the process.The winning rate is extremely high. I still recommend buying this product.In fact, the bigger reason for the big withdrawal is that the risk level setting is too high. I also hope that the author can reduce the size of this fixed stop loss,After all, a loss will take a long time to recover.But on the whole, this work is still very good.It's hard to hide his light

Joung Chang Hee
176
Joung Chang Hee 2025.04.24 09:29 
 

250424 A loss cut occurred in the first transaction after the version update. What could have been the problem? Was it because I chose the risk level too aggressively, or was it another problem?

Ralphor
496
Ralphor 2025.04.21 14:56 
 

Has different strategies, almost all trades are successful! Author is very helpful and responsive. The backtest trades represent EXACTLY the live trades, which make this EA very special. Most EAs here on the market are curve-fitted, but this is not the case with this one. The author is very honest !

UPDATE after a few weeks - Strategy 2 is very successful. But keep in mind that you have to apply a proper risk management.

Andrii Zasukha
160
Andrii Zasukha 2025.04.18 05:56 
 

Very cool advisor. I've been using it for 2 months and I'm consistently making a profit.

Joe Majestic
175
Joe Majestic 2025.04.07 01:21 
 

I have been trading this EA on a real account since January of this year, and the results are remarkable. There was only one severe drawdown, but otherwise it has maintained a stable winning streak with a 100% win rate.

When positions are opened, thanks to the close TP points and trailing stop, the profit per trade isn't very large, but the short trading time is attractive. However, there is an issue with the low frequency of trades, only about 1-2 times per week, but I think it's amazing to keep winning in the highly volatile and difficult gold market.

I recommend this fully automated system to traders who don't want to constantly worry about market fluctuations and prefer a hands-off approach.

"CAUTION: Do not use Strategy 2 under any circumstances as it will trigger stop-loss."

Christian Bjoern Sauer
163
Christian Bjoern Sauer 2025.04.01 14:23 
 

Bis jetzt der beste EA den ich je hatte, 5 Wochen am laufen 100% Profit, hab bisher ein Profit mit Strategy 1 und Risk 3 auf 5 Wochen bei 55 %. Macht wenig Trades aber performen tut er

Shark Tank
210
Shark Tank 2025.04.01 11:59 
 

Updated: Risk 3(default setting) is too risky if a price hits the SL(almost 60% of the deposit), so a lower risk need to be set

Although the seller took responsibility, it's not reliable EA. After some good profit then blow the account with huge SL. I won't use this. Also fake backtest.

benchtrades
206
benchtrades 2025.03.30 18:40 
 

one of the most solid EA/s out there. set and forget, and come back after 60 days, that's the way to do it. VPS recommended. 100% recommend buying!

NeskviTab
28
NeskviTab 2025.03.19 15:18 
 

I've been using this EA for some time now and I honestly really like it. Throughout my experience, it's been nothing but positive. Yes, sometimes the trades are a bit different from the author's signal, but honestly, I don’t see it as an issue. If you check other EAs on the site, you’ll notice that many authors face the same thing. As the author explained — and I totally agree — conditions can vary a lot between brokers. The neural network is sensitive to that, so it’s normal that we might see some different trades. Also, there are times when the EA trades more frequently, and other times when it stays quiet for a while. Personally, I think that's completely fine. From my own experience, I can say I’m very satisfied and definitely getting profit. The author is always responsive, helps me out, and takes time to explain things. Overall, I highly recommend this EA and really hope the author continues to improve it and maybe even releases something new in the future. Big thanks to the creator — solid 5 stars from me!

Brave Trader
206
Brave Trader 2025.03.06 09:02 
 

I have been using EvoTrade for the past two weeks, and my experience so far has been very positive. Initially, when I installed it on my live account, it took a few days to start trading, but once it began, it executed around two trades per week—and every trade has been profitable so far. What I appreciate most about EvoTrade is that it does not overtrade. Instead, it carefully analyzes the market, waiting for the best entry and exit conditions before placing trades. This is exactly what I was looking for in a long-term, stable EA—an approach that prioritizes quality over quantity. Additionally, the author has been very responsive to all my questions and even offered support with the setup. His professionalism and willingness to assist users make a huge difference, and I feel confident using his products. Of course, two weeks is still a short period for a full evaluation, so I plan to update my review in 2-3 months. However, based on my experience so far, I highly recommend EvoTrade and trust this author’s work. 🚀 A great EA for traders looking for a stable, intelligent system!

Oktay Dogan
155
Oktay Dogan 2025.03.04 10:09 
 

The best EA ever bought. Grear customer support. Thanks

Ruben
212
Ruben 2025.02.20 20:17 
 

the robot does not make many trades but after 2 weeks of trading I have 14.8% profit, win rate 100% Support is good. Happy with the purchase

emei
89
emei 2025.02.19 08:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Khxiri X
55
Khxiri X 2025.02.17 05:13 
 

Bought this EA quite some time ago and this EA works in stable way and brings profits. Thanks Dolores!

liu000202
691
liu000202 2025.02.10 00:51 
 

Currently, we have won all 11orders and are optimistic about this EA

From February 12th to today, the funds of most platforms have doubled This is the best EA I have encountered so far, and I hope to keep it up

Let me share my experience of using Evotrade with my partners. I started loading EA on February 8th with a starting capital of $128. The previous month, I used a risk factor of 5, but later it was 4. Now my account balance is $657, which is the most ideal EA on IC TMGM. At the same time, the speed of VPS is also related. I have now integrated all platforms into Evotrade. Thank you very much, author! So far, I believe it is the best EA

