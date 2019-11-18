Every new trading day is overfilled with uncertainty’s, the only thing that is certain are the SWAPS

(= overnight interest)

at the end of your trading day (5:00 PM EST). Now with my Carry Trader EA it’s very easy to use this as a smart advantage. It is the most easy way to leverage your profit on the FOREX market.

My Carry Trader EA has the ability to scan currency pairs for positive swaps. It is a simple but very effective EA! It will open order in the right direction and manage them as you prefer.

The EA does not use martingale, grid or any other toxic strategie!





There is no preference currency chart or time frame on which the EA needs to be running. This is users choose. Multiple currency pairs can be managed on one single chart. You can add currency pairs on the first line of the input settings.





Back testing on MT4 doesn’t give a very reliable picture of the reality. Therefore I created several Live Signal (more to come in the near future) to show how it would perform in reality.

GTC – Global Carry Trader Signal (NEW):

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/661831 (set files available, just ask for them)









EA Variables and Values

SymbolsList - list of the traded symbols for scanning. Enter the values as displayed in MarketWatch and in a string separated by ";" in the form: Currency1; Currency2; Currency3.... For example: EURUSD; USDCHF; USDJPY.

OrderComment - User can place a custom comment. Example: to keep track of orders on a multi set file account

Prefix and Suffix - Example prefix "xxx.AUDUSD" then prefix= xxx. (include the point), Example suffix "AUDUSD_yyy" then suffix = _yyy (include subline)

EntryTime - Time for opening positions with positive swap.

UseMoneyManagement - Enable/disable money management for lot calculation. If enabled, lot size is calculated based on the percentage of the balance.

RiskPercent - Percentage of the balance for lot calculation.

Lots - Fixed lot size, when the UseMoneyManagement is disabled.

Trading days - Enable/disable certain days from opening trades.

StopLoss - Stop loss in pips for position, 0 = disabled.

TakeProfit - Take profit in pips for position, 0 = disabled.

TrailStart - Start trailstop in pips from position, 0 = disabled.

TrailDistance – Distance in pips between current price and trailstop when enabled.

EquityStopLoss - Stop loss in % of equity for position, 0 = disabled.

EquityProfit - Take profit in % of equity for position, 0 = disabled.

SpreadLimit - Maximum allowed spread in pips to allow trading.

MinimumSwap - Minimum swap value for the Expert Advisor to open positions.

MagicNumber - Magic number for the EA's positions.

Slippage - Maximum allowed price deviation in points when opening positions.