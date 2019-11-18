Carry Trader

2.5
Every new trading day is overfilled with uncertainty’s, the only thing that is certain are the SWAPS (= overnight interest) at the end of your trading day (5:00 PM EST). Now with my Carry Trader EA it’s very easy to use this as a smart advantage. It is the most easy way to leverage your profit on the FOREX market.

My Carry Trader EA has the ability to scan currency pairs for positive swaps. It is a simple but very effective EA! It will open order in the right direction and manage them as you prefer.
The EA does not use martingale, grid or any other toxic strategie!


There is no preference currency chart or time frame on which the EA needs to be running. This is users choose. Multiple currency pairs can be managed on one single chart. You can add currency pairs on the first line of the input settings.


Back testing on MT4 doesn’t give a very reliable picture of the reality. Therefore I created several Live Signal (more to come in the near future) to show how it would perform in reality.


EA Variables and Values

SymbolsList - list of the traded symbols for scanning. Enter the values as displayed in MarketWatch and in a string separated by ";" in the form: Currency1; Currency2; Currency3.... For example: EURUSD; USDCHF; USDJPY.
OrderComment - User can place a custom comment. Example: to keep track of orders on a multi set file account
Prefix and Suffix -  Example prefix "xxx.AUDUSD" then prefix= xxx. (include the point), Example suffix "AUDUSD_yyy" then suffix = _yyy (include subline) 
EntryTime - Time for opening positions with positive swap. 
UseMoneyManagement - Enable/disable money management for lot calculation. If enabled, lot size is calculated based on the percentage of the balance.   
RiskPercent - Percentage of the balance for lot calculation. 
Lots - Fixed lot size, when the UseMoneyManagement is disabled.   
Trading days - Enable/disable certain days from opening trades. 
StopLoss - Stop loss in pips for position, 0 = disabled.   
TakeProfit - Take profit in pips for position, 0 = disabled. 
TrailStart - Start trailstop in pips from position, 0 = disabled.   
TrailDistance – Distance in pips between current price and trailstop when enabled. 
EquityStopLoss - Stop loss in % of equity for position, 0 = disabled. 
EquityProfit - Take profit in % of equity for position, 0 = disabled.   
SpreadLimit - Maximum allowed spread in pips to allow trading. 
MinimumSwap - Minimum swap value for the Expert Advisor to open positions.   
MagicNumber - Magic number for the EA's positions. 
Slippage - Maximum allowed price deviation in points when opening positions.

Video Carry Trader
Recommended products
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
GoldMine EA MT4
Jerald Jay Cruz
Experts
No force entry and not martingale!!! This EA is designed to identify the best setup trades, executing approximately 3 to 5 high-quality trades per week on each currency pair. This Expert Advisor (EA) is tailored for XAU/USD (Gold)  and operates on a 5-minute time frame . The strategy combines the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with a Moving Average (MA) to identify trade opportunities and manage exits effectively. Key Features: CCI-Based Entry : The EA watches for the CCI to cross extreme l
BambooEA
Kun Jiao
Experts
Bamboo EA Forex Trading System Functional Description Basic Overview Bamboo EA is an automated forex trading Expert Advisor (EA) based on a breakout strategy. The system employs a unique breakout detection mechanism combined with ATR dynamic risk management, aiming to capture trading opportunities during market volatility. It trades the gold pair XAUUSD on the M1 chart. The EA performs exceptionally well during trending breakout markets but shows average performance during sideways movements. Be
FREE
Piramida Grid
Iurii Tokman
Experts
The Piramida Grid EA analyzes the values of the Slope Direction Line indicator for determining position entry. The grid of orders changes once the market reverses. Works on pending BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders. Uses a system of averaging losses which controls a balance of open trades and moves it to breakeven. Automatic detection of 4 and 5 decimal places. Expert Advisor Setup: period = 32; - period for the Slope Direction Line indicator FilterNumber = 2; - Slope Direction Line filter setup ma_m
Survive
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
Survive expert advisor. Trading algorithm developed based on the combination of MACD and RSI indicators. Only one buy/sell order is executed. No martingales or other recovery techniques. In case of loss the system automatically closes the order if no stop loss is set based on the parameters entered. The system is suitable for all currencies. basic settings for usd/jpy currencies H1 Timeframe. //------------------------declaration of variables------------------------ ------ MagicNumber ; // M
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
DoubleEverest
Eduard Khisamov
Experts
The DoubleEverest Expert Advisor is a pure, distilled idea. This automated EA follows its own unique mathematical algorithm. DoubleEverest : no indicators no martingale, locking, averaging, other risky money management techniques trades every day DoubleEverest catches the price in the European and American sessions. Considers the volatility and dynamics of the market. DoubleEverest places pending orders on the price extremes: of the past and current day, fractals, significant resistance and supp
Reiona
Ubaidillah
Experts
Reiona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. The RSI, iClose, iHighest and iLowest indicators are used for entries. The highest and lowest prices are to indicate the range of new orders, where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices. When the bu
AEC Scalper
Gennady Kuznetsov
Experts
AEC Scalper I bring to your attention the AEC Scalper trading Advisor. The adviser works from 20:00 to 22:00 GMT. For testing in the strategy tester, the trading time should be set from 23:00 to 1:00. The EA works well on the following currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD  M5 Timeframe. Minimum deposit from $100 Trading is conducted on ECN accounts with a low spread. Leverage from 1:100 Trading is conducted in a
EA Locking Grid
Sergey Deev
5 (1)
Experts
Semiautomatic EA for trading based on the averaging and locking strategy. The trader sends signals for opening grids by using the buttons on the chart. The EA opens a market order, places a grid of limit orders in the same direction with lot multiplication according to specified parameters and a locking stop order in the opposite direction with the volume equal to the sum of all the previous ones. Once the price passes the specified breakeven level, the EA places a stop loss at the open price+sp
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.    Walkthrough Video  <== Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions) BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4  is a risk management utility  EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid systems with manageable drawdown, therefore reduce substanstially margin call risk as we
Market Maker Expert
Oon Kar Lee
Experts
MARKET MAKER EXPERT is an customizable advanced, fully automated Grid Trading Expert Advisor developed to trade on MULTIPAIR MODE ( EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,EURCHF ), by spreading out risks. Expanding Grid is its speciality. It focuses on opening a large number of orders. The currency pairs have been chosen carefully to run this system. Once it analyze the market, it does a hedge order immediately, (so margin levels are not affected on the initial trade) Starts grid when the price move aga
Mobius AUDCAD
Volodymyr Strilets
Experts
The EA has two strategies, each designed for a particular market behavior. Using both strategies allows you to cover a significant range of trading time and get high and stable results. The Channel strategy is based on the principle of scalping within the channel bounds, during periods of low volatility. (Modified strategy from version 1.1) Trend strategy builds on the principle of following the trend in during the high volatility hours. (New Strategy) The trading periods are selected based on t
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
Goldenvale EA MT4 Version
Gerhard Frischholz
Experts
The Goldenvale Expert Advisor was developed using machine learning algorithms to generate a system that is extremely robust. Before we launch an EA, a variety of different robustness tests are performed. These tests include: multi-year out-of-sample tests, various broker data feeds, and Monte Carlo tests that show the effects of system parameter variations. Robust systems typically have a simple trading logic. The Goldenvale EA utilizes the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) to determine
Aries Revenge EA
Corey A Brown
Experts
________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________________________ Are You Looking For REVENGE On The Market With A PowerFul EA With A Low DD And Consistency That Produces  Realistic & Believable Results  ? Well, You've Found The Right 1. Introducing "ARIES REVENGE." ARIES REVENGE IS SAFE & SOUND WHILE BEING BATTLE TESTED. OPEN BUY & SELL ORDERS: ARIES REVENGE Runs A  Intraday Scalping S
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
BreakthroughEA
Li Peng Fang
Experts
This EA is a breakthrough EA. When the monitoring market changes rapidly, fluctuates rapidly in one direction, and exceeds the set threshold, the EA will quickly place an order and quickly adopt a mobile stop loss strategy to complete capital preservation and profitability. Advantages of this EA: 1. The transaction is very fast to the closing of the position, and it is never procrastinated. 2. After the transaction, the accuracy rate is very high. 3. Place an order with compound interest, and th
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
TC Poseidon EA
Pablo Leonardo Spata
Experts
This is a trading robot to work on USDCHF - Timeframe H1 . It exploits a statistical advantage produced in the Swiss franc. All trades with SL and TP. Backtest now!   Special OFFER for this week Discount price - $ 49. Next price $ 149. BUY NOW!!!   Would you like to see how 100 dollars turn into more than 3 million dollars? Do you already have a robust strategy that works on USDCHF ? TC Poseidon EA is the god of the seas, water, storms, hurricanes, earthquakes, and horses. Use its power to
Grid Scalper EA
ENTWINED
Experts
Automated strategies are commonly used by institutional investors, banks, and hedge funds due to their ability to handle large volumes of trades with greater precision and efficiency. However, they are also increasingly being adopted by individual traders who use trading platforms that offer automated trading capabilities.  While a profit of 10 percent   may seem small ,   it can add up over time with consistent trading . It is important to note that trading involves risks, and traders should a
FREE
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
AZ Trade Recovery EA MT4
Shammi Akter Joly
Experts
AZ Trade Recovery EA MT4  is a professional hedging-based recovery Expert Advisor designed to transform losing positions into profitable outcomes — even during strong market reversals. It uses an advanced Zone Recovery Hedging Mechanism (ZRH) , a proven mathematical trading model that allows your trade cycle to end with a net profit regardless of whether price moves up or down. Instead of relying on traditional stop losses, this EA uses a controlled sequence of hedged recovery trades, placed at
Gold Breakout Sniper MT4
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
(MT5):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135268?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description Live account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2307663?source=Site+Profile Gold Breakout Sniper( Strategy 259 158 ) EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, focusing on volatility breakout opportunities confirmed by trend filters. This EA combines multiple ATR levels to accurately gauge market volatility conditions and filters trades using MACD to ensure e
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify TP
Monkey EA
Vojtech Svobodnik
Experts
Monkey EA is fully automatic Expert Advisor for trading on GBPUSD . It based on Exponential Moving Average and Bollinger Bands. Monkey EA has been tested from year 2003 to March 2021 . You can download the demo and test it yourself. My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. I made Monte Carlo test with 200 simulations used too. Monkey EA offers hight profit factor  and small drawndown . All trades are covers by TakeProfit  and StopLoss ! Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous star
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.86 (42)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Axis Trend Grid EA
Yeoh Kian Hui
5 (1)
Experts
Live Account Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352008 $59 LIMITED  OFFER  UNTIL 16TH JANUARY 2026 !!!  (Next Price: $69 / Final Price: $299) The Strategy Axis Trend Grid Strategy  is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-precision trend-following on volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) and NAS100 (Nasdaq) . The system uses a unique "Ladder Entry" mechanism that capitalizes on market momentum by placing pending orders at calculated price levels. The EA identifies the
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.64 (53)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Filter:
kbit0928
287
kbit0928 2020.03.27 11:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang
2183
ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang 2019.12.08 02:44 
 

Interesting EA, but seems not quite workable...

Satyr
1172
Satyr 2019.12.01 01:47 
 

This EA gets 5 stars for the concept and for a nice performance so far without using grid/martingale etc (according to the live signal). I hope that the developer will push more features in the future. I'll update my review if something will be changed. update - fail

asaens15
2126
asaens15 2019.11.21 15:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

philippe germain
2803
philippe germain 2019.11.20 21:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review