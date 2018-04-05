Au79

Au79 is a powerful trading robot designed to help you profit from the XAUUSD market on the H4 timeframe. Using a sophisticated algorithm and advanced indicators, Au79 is optimized to deliver consistent and reliable results over time.

Our backtesting and optimization process has been rigorous, testing the EA from January 1, 2019, to March 30, 2023, using real ticks with a history quality of 99%. This ensures that the EA performs well in a range of market conditions, and that its results are accurate and reliable.

During this period, the EA generated a net profit of $70,000, with a profit factor of 2.18 and a recovery factor of 7.13. What's more, Au79 has been designed to minimize risk and protect your capital. The absolute drawdown of both the equity and balance was under $1,000, and the maximal drawdown of both was under 25%. This means that the EA is able to withstand adverse market conditions and recover quickly from losses.

However, it's important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future results. The markets are always changing, and what worked well in the past may not work as well in the future. As with any trading strategy, it's important to monitor the performance of Au79 and adjust your approach as needed to stay ahead of the markets.

If you're looking for a powerful trading robot to help you profit from the XAUUSD market, then Au79 is the perfect solution. Try it today and see for yourself how it can transform your trading results.


FREE FOR FIRST 30 DOWNLOADS !!!!

Please leave comment on what you think is missing from this EA

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XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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