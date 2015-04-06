Heraclitus M1 for EURUSD

  • Experts
  • Marco Calabrese
    Marco Calabrese

    Marco Calabrese

    4 (1)
    As Ph.D. in Computer Science I have been dealing with numbers, timeseries and Artificial Intelligence since a long time.
    My early interests were in pattern analysis of signals from gas sensors. Subsequently, I switched to Iot data streams, especially for Industry 4.0 applications.
    2 products 1 article 1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

Heraclitus is a  trend-following intraday trading robot engineered to find promising reversal points to enter the market.

This product works with EURUSD symbol on M1 timeframe and MUST NOT be used in combination with others EA on the same account to avoid interferences in automatic trading decisions. 

 

KEY FEATURES       

  • Fully-automated
  • Autolots
  • Trailing stop
  • Flexibile trade management
  • Works also with minimum lot size
  • Risk can be controlled by input parameters


TRADE MANAGEMENT POLICY PARAMETERS

EA main objective is to close orders when the target profit is reached. Orders are placed at market price. If an adverse event occurs, order is modified with stop loss and take profit set by user-defined criteria. The span of actions operated by the EA is summarized in the table below:

Events Order type Related Inputs Example
Target profit is reached Order close
  • OP_BUY_profit_per_minlot
  • OP_SELL_profit_per_minlot
 OP_SELL_profit_per_minlot = 2.1, lots = 0.03 (minlot=0.01)

Sell order is closed when profit is >= 2.1*3=6.3
Target profit NOT reached within expected days 
BUT order still profitable		 Order close
  • OP_BUY_days_duration
  • OP_SELL_days_duration
 OP_BUY_days_duration = 3

Buy order placed more than 3 days ago at 1.10350 price, now closed  at 1.10382 since profit is few pips greater than 0.
Loss occurring beyond expectations
AND adverse trend reversal detected		 Order modify
  • OP_BUY_warn_loss_per_minlot
  • OP_SELL_warn_loss_per_minlot
  • OP_BUY_thresholds
  • OP_SELL_thresholds
 OP_SELL_warn_loss_per_minlot= 5.557 , OP_SELL_thresholds = 0.0048, lots = 0.01

A sell order records a loss greater than 5.557; as a result EA modifies the order by setting stop loss and take profit values 0.48% far from the market price. 

In case market starts moving in a favourable direction, trailing stop is setup to lower maximum potential loss or to lock-in a minimum profit.
Unprofitable hours elapsed since order open time Order modify
  • OP_BUY_profit_warn_hours
  • OP_SELL_profit_warn_hours
  • OP_BUY_thresholds
  • OP_SELL_thresholds
 OP_BUY_profit_warn_hours = 12, OP_BUY_thresholds = 0.0016

Buy order placed at 2019.03.25:10:05 (1.13215 market price) is modified after 12 hours at 22:05 (market price 1.13168) with sl = 1.12987 and tp=1.13349 .

Few minutes later, market moves in a favourable direction and trailing stop is setup to lower maximum potential loss or to lock-in a minimum profit.


RISK MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS

Heraclitus M1 for EURUSD implements autolots. This allow you to possibly have an exponential budget increase with respect to fixed lot size. Autolots function amplifies risk and absolute drawdown in case of adverse market conditions. Risk management parameters are:

  • autolots: true means that autolot is on (in this case, lots_if_no_autolots input value is discarded).
  • risk: a decimal number between 0 (no operation) and 1 (all budget can be used by the EA for trading). Intermediate values represent the maximal percentage of budget EA is allowed to use for trading.
  • lots_if_no_autolots: lots amount used if autolots is off.
  • max_open_positions: the maximum number of buy/sell trades EA is allowed to manage concurrently in a give time. Free margin is divided by max_open_positions value to allocate budget for each new trade. Each trade is managed independently from the others with the same logics explained in the table above.


SUGGESTIONS

  • Back test this EA on various interval times to familiarize yourself with EA behaviour and make use of the MT4 optimization feature BEFORE going live to find the input configurations that best fit your investment profile.
  • Default input values have been setup on a training period of time ranging from 01.01.2019 to 31.07.2019, with a spread of 18 and the optimization criterion of maximizing balance. You can use these values for your trading if the spread of your broker is near that value and you are confident that market conditions are somewhat similar to the training period of time. Otherwise, you are invited to find more appropriate input parameters through MT4 testing facilities.

WARNINGS

  1. Heraclitus M1 for EURUSD is NOT suitable for scalping/swap strategies.
  2. Swap is not accounted for in EA profit/loss calculation.
  3. This product is engineered to work ONLY with EURUSD on M1 timeframe. 




























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AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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Pivot Mean Oscillator
Marco Calabrese
4 (1)
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Pivot Mean Oscillator (PMO) is a unbounded zero-centered oscillator that provides a quick and normalized measure of divergence between two spreads. Detailed description of the mathematical formulation along with some comments and experiments can be found in this article .  Trading aspects This version of PMO is tuned on spreads relative to Close and Open price signals against their cumulative moving average (CMA). Positive PMO(m,n) values means that last (normalized) m Close prices are higher t
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