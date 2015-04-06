Heraclitus M1 for EURUSD
- Experts
-
Marco CalabreseAs Ph.D. in Computer Science I have been dealing with numbers, timeseries and Artificial Intelligence since a long time.
My early interests were in pattern analysis of signals from gas sensors. Subsequently, I switched to Iot data streams, especially for Industry 4.0 applications.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Heraclitus is a trend-following intraday trading robot engineered to find promising reversal points to enter the market.
This product works with EURUSD symbol on M1 timeframe and MUST NOT be used in combination with others EA on the same account to avoid interferences in automatic trading decisions.
KEY FEATURES
- Fully-automated
- Autolots
- Trailing stop
- Flexibile trade management
- Works also with minimum lot size
- Risk can be controlled by input parameters
TRADE MANAGEMENT POLICY PARAMETERS
EA main objective is to close orders when the target profit is reached. Orders are placed at market price. If an adverse event occurs, order is modified with stop loss and take profit set by user-defined criteria. The span of actions operated by the EA is summarized in the table below:
|Events
|Order type
|Related Inputs
|Example
|Target profit is reached
|Order close
|
|OP_SELL_profit_per_minlot = 2.1, lots = 0.03 (minlot=0.01)
Sell order is closed when profit is >= 2.1*3=6.3
|Target profit NOT reached within expected days
BUT order still profitable
|Order close
|
|OP_BUY_days_duration = 3
Buy order placed more than 3 days ago at 1.10350 price, now closed at 1.10382 since profit is few pips greater than 0.
|Loss occurring beyond expectations
AND adverse trend reversal detected
|Order modify
|
|OP_SELL_warn_loss_per_minlot= 5.557 , OP_SELL_thresholds = 0.0048, lots = 0.01
A sell order records a loss greater than 5.557; as a result EA modifies the order by setting stop loss and take profit values 0.48% far from the market price.
In case market starts moving in a favourable direction, trailing stop is setup to lower maximum potential loss or to lock-in a minimum profit.
|Unprofitable hours elapsed since order open time
|Order modify
|
|OP_BUY_profit_warn_hours = 12, OP_BUY_thresholds = 0.0016
Buy order placed at 2019.03.25:10:05 (1.13215 market price) is modified after 12 hours at 22:05 (market price 1.13168) with sl = 1.12987 and tp=1.13349 .
Few minutes later, market moves in a favourable direction and trailing stop is setup to lower maximum potential loss or to lock-in a minimum profit.
RISK MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS
Heraclitus M1 for EURUSD implements autolots. This allow you to possibly have an exponential budget increase with respect to fixed lot size. Autolots function amplifies risk and absolute drawdown in case of adverse market conditions. Risk management parameters are:
- autolots: true means that autolot is on (in this case, lots_if_no_autolots input value is discarded).
- risk: a decimal number between 0 (no operation) and 1 (all budget can be used by the EA for trading). Intermediate values represent the maximal percentage of budget EA is allowed to use for trading.
- lots_if_no_autolots: lots amount used if autolots is off.
- max_open_positions: the maximum number of buy/sell trades EA is allowed to manage concurrently in a give time. Free margin is divided by max_open_positions value to allocate budget for each new trade. Each trade is managed independently from the others with the same logics explained in the table above.
SUGGESTIONS
- Back test this EA on various interval times to familiarize yourself with EA behaviour and make use of the MT4 optimization feature BEFORE going live to find the input configurations that best fit your investment profile.
- Default input values have been setup on a training period of time ranging from 01.01.2019 to 31.07.2019, with a spread of 18 and the optimization criterion of maximizing balance. You can use these values for your trading if the spread of your broker is near that value and you are confident that market conditions are somewhat similar to the training period of time. Otherwise, you are invited to find more appropriate input parameters through MT4 testing facilities.
WARNINGS
- Heraclitus M1 for EURUSD is NOT suitable for scalping/swap strategies.
- Swap is not accounted for in EA profit/loss calculation.
- This product is engineered to work ONLY with EURUSD on M1 timeframe.