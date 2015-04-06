Probability Expert Advisor

Hi everybody.

This EA is the fusion of 2 powerfulls and simple concept of probability:

It comes from professional gamblers/traders who lived with this strategy. Play with the demo with full options to see what i mean. (Also always do your plans and set your parameters in the tester before doing it in real account). It works with both little or big soldes, so any traders can use it. The EA do not use indicators, only probability based on the bars. I explain, in the gambling world, professionals gambler who lived with the roulette for example use a simple but effective strategy, of course this strategy is also use by traders but not so many and those who use it prefer not to talk about it. Just one thing, you need patience. Also don't be greedy, a wrong use can lead to blowing up your account, again, test it before using it in real account. Now let's deep into this strategy, this strategy based on probability use the rarity of an evenement, this evenement needs 2 things, like head or tail with a coin, red or black with roulette for example and in trading of course bullish or bearish candles. Keep in mind that trading is speculative, you can't predict 100% things in here, if so, every traders would be rich. i know that traders who swear only by their indicators or news will be not interested by my product but please keep reading. the probability to have a head or tails is 50/50, in trading is the same thing, the probability to have a red or green candle is 50/50, (not 100% true because of trends) but what is the probability to have 10 pure candles in a row (no doji in between) ? pretty rare isn't it ? so the more a candle stay to the same color, the more it will able to change and then reverse, check the losing streak odds pictures down this description, you can see for exemple after 7, let's suppose 7 heads in a row (in a head or tail game) this configuration meets already 0% that this happen ! try this in a market condition. Just with that in mind you will see that even a martingale can be very productive in this case (But yeah the streak can continue like crazy but no need to wait too longer for the most rarity evenement just be in good "probability range" is enough). But this EA brings with it a betting strategy, that the legend saids it is used by Jim Simons himself, of course this strategy have the tiniest drawdown, (compared with martingale) this betting system is called Alembex. So you can finish the sentence by yourself now right ? use the Alembex on strategy that involve a rare signal ? i let you mind your own business now !

___START_TRADE_AT___ = "5 Bars H1->1M/10 Bars M1->M30"

1Candle---> For those who are impatient be carefull here !

2Candles

3Candles

4Candles

5Candles

6Candles

7Candles---> For example: after 7 greens/reds bars an order is placed (buy after reds/sell after greens)

8Candles

9Candles

10Candles

___TRADE_SETTINGS___ = "---Trade Settings---"

Proportional/Martingale/Alembex---> Choose between betting strategies.

LotStart = 0.01

Ghost_TP = 10---> Ghost TP/SL mean invisible TP/SL, no restriction in pips to place it not seen by your broker, triggered by BID in both directions.

Ghost_SL = 10

___PROPORTIONAL_SETTINGS___ = "---Lot Based On Balance ---"

Balance_SizeNumber = 100000**---> For example: Your balance is 10000/100000**, lot = 0.1 if your balance increase, your lot increase automatically vice versa.

___MARTINGALE_SETTINGS___ = "---Martingale/ReInvest/Regular---"

ProfitMultiplier = 2/LossMultiplier = 2

RestartOnProfit = true/RestartOnLoss = false

ResetOnLosses = 0/ResetOnProfits = 0---> Set a security for both Martingale/Reverse Martingale.

NOTE: Here you can do 3 things:



Martingale = ProfitMultiplier = 0/LossMultiplier = 2/RestartOnProfit = true/RestartOnLoss = false

Reverse Martinagle = ProfitMultiplier = 2/LossMultiplier = 0/RestartOnProfit = false/RestartOnLoss = true

Regular = ProfitMultiplier = 0/LossMultiplier = 0/RestartOnProfit = false/RestartOnLoss = false

___OTHER_SETTINGS___ = "---Other Settings---"

MagicNumber = 123456

MaxSpread = 2---> Trade only below 2 pips spread.

MaxSlippage = 2