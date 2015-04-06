Probability Expert Advisor

  • Experts
  • Nicolas Marion
    Nicolas Marion

    Nicolas Marion

    Hi, Dear Colleagues and Traders.
    I'm a Digital Nomad Trader/Gambler/Dev
    I'm a specialist in trading without indicators, using only price movements
    and Probabilities, especially the probabilities.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Hi everybody.

This EA is the fusion of 2 powerfulls and simple concept of probability:

It comes from professional gamblers/traders who lived with this strategy. Play with the demo with full options to see what i mean. (Also always do your plans and set your parameters in the tester before doing it in real account). It works with both little or big soldes, so any traders can use it. The EA do not use indicators, only probability based on the bars. I explain, in the gambling world, professionals gambler who lived with the roulette for example use a simple but effective strategy, of course this strategy is also use by traders but not so many and those who use it prefer not to talk about it. Just one thing, you need patience. Also don't be greedy, a wrong use can lead to blowing up your account, again, test it before using it in real account. Now let's deep into this strategy, this strategy based on probability use the rarity of an evenement, this evenement needs 2 things, like head or tail with a coin, red or black with roulette for example and in trading of course bullish or bearish candles. Keep in mind that trading is speculative, you can't predict 100% things in here, if so, every traders would be rich. i know that traders who swear only by their indicators or news will be not interested by my product but please keep reading. the probability to have a head or tails is 50/50, in trading is the same thing, the probability to have a red or green candle is 50/50, (not 100% true because of trends) but what is the probability to have 10 pure candles in a row (no doji in between) ? pretty rare isn't it ? so the more a candle stay to the same color, the more it will able to change and then reverse, check the losing streak odds pictures down this description, you can see for exemple after 7, let's suppose 7 heads in a row (in a head or tail game) this configuration meets already 0% that this happen ! try this in a market condition. Just with that in mind you will see that even a martingale can be very productive in this case (But yeah the streak can continue like crazy but no need to wait too longer for the most rarity evenement just be in good "probability range" is enough). But this EA brings with it a betting strategy, that the legend saids it is used by Jim Simons himself, of course this strategy have the tiniest drawdown, (compared with martingale) this betting system is called Alembex. So you can finish the sentence by yourself now right ? use the Alembex on strategy that involve a rare signal ? i let you mind your own business now !

___START_TRADE_AT___ = "5 Bars H1->1M/10 Bars M1->M30"

1Candle--->  For those who are impatient be carefull here ! 

2Candles

3Candles

4Candles

5Candles

6Candles

7Candles---> For example: after 7 greens/reds bars an order is placed (buy after reds/sell after greens)

8Candles

9Candles

10Candles

___TRADE_SETTINGS___ = "---Trade Settings---"

Proportional/Martingale/Alembex---> Choose between betting strategies.

LotStart = 0.01

Ghost_TP = 10---> Ghost TP/SL mean invisible TP/SL, no restriction in pips to place it not seen by your broker, triggered by BID in both directions.

Ghost_SL = 10

___PROPORTIONAL_SETTINGS___ = "---Lot Based On Balance ---"

Balance_SizeNumber = 100000**--->  For example: Your balance is 10000/100000**, lot = 0.1 if your balance increase, your lot increase automatically vice versa.  

___MARTINGALE_SETTINGS___ = "---Martingale/ReInvest/Regular---"

ProfitMultiplier = 2/LossMultiplier = 2

RestartOnProfit = true/RestartOnLoss = false

ResetOnLosses = 0/ResetOnProfits = 0---> Set a security for both Martingale/Reverse Martingale.

NOTE: Here you can do 3 things:

Martingale = ProfitMultiplier = 0/LossMultiplier = 2/RestartOnProfit = true/RestartOnLoss = false

Reverse Martinagle = ProfitMultiplier = 2/LossMultiplier = 0/RestartOnProfit = false/RestartOnLoss = true

Regular = ProfitMultiplier = 0/LossMultiplier = 0/RestartOnProfit = false/RestartOnLoss = false

___OTHER_SETTINGS___ = "---Other Settings---"

MagicNumber = 123456

MaxSpread = 2---> Trade only below 2 pips spread.

MaxSlippage = 2

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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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Probability SR SMA
Nicolas Marion
Experts
Hi everyone. This EA works as the same as the Probability Expert Advisor one, exept the order entry points, here it use the support and resistance level combine with SMA , i explain: BUY: When price touches the support level and the whole thing happens above the SMA (Up trend). SELL: When price touches the resistance level and the whole thing happens below the SMA (Down trend). This configuration enter in the probability technics of the market trends. The inputs parameters remains quite the same
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