Simple Trend Finder

Welcome to my new indicator. It is a simple trend indicator, suitable for all instruments and timeframes. You should adjust it to your taste and you will know this product it's trustworthy.

Trading skills and risk management, as usual are needed! There is not a perfect indicator in the market but you can find great helpers, and I think this is one of them.

Inputs:

SupRes_Interval Original setting is 5 and works very well with Indices. Lower numbers are more sensitive and suitable for scalping

Audible_Alerts: If you want to have a sound every time the arrow draws in the chart, this setting must be set to True Push_Notifications: If you want to have notifications in your phone, this setting must be set to True



