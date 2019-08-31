Momentum Seeker

This Momentum Seeker indicator is super simple! It is based in a few indicators to give you a quick entry to the Market. Once candle is closed and if parameters are all in place, an arrow is drawn in the chart, so there is no repainting! It works with any instrument! 

Risk management and trading skills are still needed!

Inputs:

Sensitivity: It is based in Periods, so the lower the number, more signals will come to screen but accuracy will decrease also. Recommended is 9 and above

Audible_Alerts: If you want to have a sound every time the arrow draws in the chart, this setting must be set to True

Push_Notifications: If you want to have notifications in your phone, this setting must be set to True

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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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Simple Trend Finder
Lucas Sajkiewicz
Indicators
Welcome to my new indicator. It is a simple trend indicator, suitable for all instruments and timeframes. You should adjust it to your taste and you will know this product it's trustworthy. Trading skills and risk management, as usual are needed! There is not a perfect indicator in the market but you can find great helpers, and I think this is one of them. Inputs: SupRes_Interval     Original setting is 5 and works very well with Indices. Lower numbers are more sensitive and suitable for scalpin
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