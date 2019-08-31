This Momentum Seeker indicator is super simple! It is based in a few indicators to give you a quick entry to the Market. Once candle is closed and if parameters are all in place, an arrow is drawn in the chart, so there is no repainting! It works with any instrument!

Risk management and trading skills are still needed!

Inputs:

Sensitivity: It is based in Periods, so the lower the number, more signals will come to screen but accuracy will decrease also. Recommended is 9 and above

Audible_Alerts: If you want to have a sound every time the arrow draws in the chart, this setting must be set to True

Push_Notifications: If you want to have notifications in your phone, this setting must be set to True