GunturFX Trading Panel Dashboards

NB: This is a sample and only can use fo demo only. contact me if you like it and wanna it

This is a simple n light weight trading panel with simple info account balance, equity and total profit

simple and great for scalping

- Lots

- Buy order

- Sell order

- Buy close order with show profit info

- Sell close order with show profit info

- Balance information

- Equity information

- Total profit from the account.

- Very light weight..

- All Pairs..ok

- Fast Open Order

- Fast Close



i hope you like this trading panel n more enjoy manual trading



