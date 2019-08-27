GunturFX Trading Panel Dashboards
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 27 August 2019
- Activations: 5
NB: This is a sample and only can use fo demo only. contact me if you like it and wanna it
This is a simple n light weight trading panel with simple info account balance, equity and total profit
simple and great for scalping
- Lots
- Buy order
- Sell order
- Buy close order with show profit info
- Sell close order with show profit info
- Balance information
- Equity information
- Total profit from the account.
- Very light weight..
- All Pairs..ok
- Fast Open Order
- Fast Close
i hope you like this trading panel n more enjoy manual trading