GunturFX Trading Panel Dashboards

NB: This is a sample and only can use fo demo only. contact me if you like it and wanna it

This is a simple n light weight trading panel with simple info account balance, equity and total profit

simple and great for scalping
- Lots
- Buy order
- Sell order
- Buy close order with show profit info
- Sell close order with show profit info
- Balance information
- Equity information
- Total profit from the account.
- Very light weight.. 
- All Pairs..ok
- Fast Open Order
- Fast Close

i hope you like this trading panel n more enjoy manual trading

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