Gold CRT Indicator

IF YOU ENJOYED THIS INDICATOR, YOUR REVIEW WOULD BE THE BEST SUPPORT. THANK YOU

Do You know that moment when Gold breaks a level, looks ready to fly, and then suddenly reverses, wiping out stop losses? Gold CRT Robot was built for exactly one reason: to skip those fakeout traps and ride real institutional liquidity.

This isn’t just another Indicator packed with lagging indicators. It combines Candle Range Theory (CRT) with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and the classic AMD (Accumulation, Manipulation, Distribution) cycle. Simply put? The bot sits back while the market manipulates price, waits for the trap to close, and steps in only when there’s a clear sign of distribution. No emotions just pure math applied to charts.





What Makes It Different

Cuts out the noise: Ignores false signals and only takes setups that meet strict price parameters.

Real risk management: It doesn't just enter trades; it manages positions with dynamic trailing stops and rigorous safety checks to protect your capital.

Native MQL5 execution: Coded specifically to squeeze maximum performance out of MT5, cutting down latency during explosive Gold moves.

Built-in dashboard: A clean, straightforward visual panel that shows you what the robot is doing and which market phase we're in, in real time.





Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframes: M15 / H1

Minimum Balance: $200