Super Trend RS MT4
- Indicators
- Kaijun Wang
- Version: 1.80
- Activations: 5
This indicator has good trend malleability and a good trend resistance support line.
Index characteristics
The color changes, following the trend of different levels.
The support and resistance line means that the price follows or reverses.
Basic display
- A price tag showing historical support and resistance.
- Shows the approximate recommended range of historical entry positions, as well as take-profit and stop-loss recommendations, and target forecasts.
- Display the judgment of the current direction, as well as the entry point, as well as the stop-profit and stop-loss recommendations.
Any questions, communicate with each other