InsideBarStop Indicator 5

1

InsideBarStop Indicator for MT5

This indicator can be used to show and evaluate the trailing stop algorithm "Trailing Stop with Inside Bars" that was proposed by the famous German trader and author Michael Voigt ("Das grosse Buch der Markttechnik") to capture robust gains when trading strong price moves.

  • The trailing stop price is shown as a red line.
  • You can start the trailing stop anywhere on your chart (bars or candles) by setting the "initialBarDateTime" input parameter to the open time of an arbitrary candle
  • You can specify the direction of the trade by setting the "isLong" input parameter to true (Long) or false (Short)
  • You can specify the initial stop bar by setting the "numberOfStopBars" input parameter to 0 (start bar),1 (previous bar of the start bar),2,....


Algorithm

The algorithm is used on candlestick or bar charts providing Open, Close, High, Low data for each candlestick or bar.

  • An "Outside Bar" occurs when a bar closes above the High of the previous bar (for LONG trades, vice versa for SHORTS).
  • An "Inside Bar" occurs when a bar closes below the High of the previous bar and above the Low of the previous bar, inside the range of the previous Outside Bar (for LONG trades, vice versa for SHORTS).

The idea is to relax the trailing stop price as soon as an InsideBar occurs and momentum slows down. You give a subordinated trend the chance to correct in price without being stopped out. In comparison to traditional trailing stop where you put the stop below/above the previous candle this method generates incredible results.

Stop values are adjusted as soon as a bar has closed, beginning with the bar after the Start Bar (Open of the third bar).


Long trades

As soon as a bar is complete the system determines whether it is a new Outside Bar. If that is the case the trailing stop is set to the Low of that bar. If it is an Inside Bar the stop is set to the Low of the bar preceding the current Outside Bar (or keeps the stop at the Low of the Outside Bar if it is below the Low of its preceding bar).

A long position is closed as soon as the current price falls below the stop value or a bar closes below the Low of the current Outside Bar although the stop is not triggered.


Short trades

As soon as a bar is complete the system determines whether it is a new Outside Bar. If that is the case the trailing stop is set to the High of that bar. If it is an Inside Bar the stop is set to the High of the bar preceding the current Outside Bar (or keeps the stop at the High of the Outside Bar if it is above the High of the preceding bar).

A short position is closed as soon as the current price rises above the stop value or a bar closes above the current Outside Bar although the stop is not triggered.


Delta-Parameter

As M. Voigt suggests the trailing stop algorithm uses a fix "delta" value (Input Parameter) that is added to or subtracted from the High and Low values of the bars to determine stop levels and Outside/Inside Bars.

Example: You are using the InsideBarStop in Long direction on the US SPX 500 index and set the Input Parameter "delta" to the value "2.0". The trailing stop values will be set 2 points below the Lows of the bars. A new Outside Bar will be detected only if a bar closes more that 2 points above the High of the current Outside Bar.

This mechanism is used to reduce the impact of market noise and prevents from being stopped out by slightly new highs or lows.


Initial Stop

InsideBarStop allows high flexibility by letting you set the bar for the initial stop relative to the initial bar. The initial bar is the current bar when starting the expert or indicator. Depending on the actual chart pattern you can set the bar that defines the initial stop by its Low (LONG) or High (SHORT). Voigt suggests to use the minimum of the Low of the initial bar and the Low of the previous bar as initial stop for LONGS and the maximum of the High of the initial bar and the High of the previous bar for SHORTS.

In contrast to that InsideBarStop lets you set the distinct High or Low of any distinct bar preceding the initial bar.


For more details please refer to "Das große Buch der Markttechnik".

Below is an example of the indicator in action. Here in the market the expert advisor InsideBarStop for semiautomatic trading is available. It manages your manually opened positions according to the algorithm described above.

Recommended products
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge
Adam Shareef Mohamed
Experts
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge Professional automated trading solution designed for structured execution and controlled risk management in the Gold market. Built for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency. Key Features Fully automated trading One trade at a time (controlled exposure) Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Break-Even protection Profit lock with buffer Step-based trailing management Spread protection system Works on any broker Trade Management The E
FREE
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
Indicators
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
Noldy22 Swing high and low
Anold Stephen Minja
Indicators
Swing High & Low Trendline Indicator is a professional tool that automatically identifies swing points on your chart and draws trendlines for easy visualization. No need to manually scan candles, the indicator highlights key highs and lows based on your chosen settings, helping you analyze market structure and trade with confidence. Features: Automatically detects swing highs & swing lows Draws clean trendlines directly on the chart Works on all symbols (forex, indices, crypto, stocks,
FREE
Liquidity Breaks and Swings
Erik Istvan Fazekas
5 (2)
Indicators
See "What's New" for a breakdown of the newest functions. v1.4 was just a tidy up, nothing special //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ I've created this because I needed a customisable fractal indicator. It also checks for decreasing volumes to have some kind of confirmation. Breakdown below: Overview This indicator is designed to help identify key swing points in the market by analyzing price action and volume dyna
FREE
True Day
Aurthur Musendame
5 (1)
Indicators
True Days is a tool designed specifically for the trader who wants to catch intraday volatility in price charts.  True day makes it easier for the trader to avoid trading in the dead zone - a period in time where markets are considered dead or non volatile. The trader can concentrate on finding opportunities only during periods of profound market movements. By default the indicator gives you a true day starting at 02:00 to 19:00 hours GMT+2. You can adjust according to your Time Zone. By deafult
FREE
Sc MTF Average True Range ATR MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Average True Range (ATR) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is ATR? The Average True Range (ATR), developed by J. Welles Wilder, is a technical indicator that measures market volatility. It calculates the average of the True Range over a specified period. The True Range is the gr
FREE
Riskcalculator
Adriano Cali
Indicators
Risk5Percent is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help you manage your risk exposure precisely. By entering the desired risk percentage and the number of lots used, it calculates and displays the corresponding price level on the chart that represents your maximum anticipated loss (e.g., 5%), automatically considering contract and tick size for the selected instrument. Key Features: Custom settings for trade direction (long/short), risk percentage, and lot size. Automatic adjus
FREE
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicators
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
SC MTF Balance of Power MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Balance of Power (BOP) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is BOP? Balance of Power (BOP) is an oscillator that measures the strength of buyers versus sellers by comparing the change in price to the range of the bar. The indicator is calculated as (Close - Open) / (High - Low), th
FREE
BKT Pro Tooco SR
Khac Thanh Bui
Indicators
BKT Pro Tooco A multi-method support and resistance toolkit for MetaTrader 5 that detects swing levels in real time using four selectable detection algorithms, without repainting confirmed signals. BKT Pro Tooco is a support and resistance indicator for MetaTrader 5, built to serve traders who require reliable zone detection across multiple market structures. The indicator offers four independent detection methods, allowing traders to match the algorithm to their preferred trading style, whether
FREE
BB Engulfing Bar V2 MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Indicators
The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
FREE
Click2FiboDrawer
Kenta Serino
Indicators
Click2FiboDrawer – Instantly Draw Fibonacci Retracement Lines with 2 Clicks Click2FiboDrawer is a powerful manual drawing tool for discretionary traders who use Fibonacci retracements in their technical analysis. With just two mouse clicks, you can draw clean and precise Fibonacci levels directly on your chart — no clutter, no menus, no hassle. Even during fast-paced scalping sessions, this tool enables you to quickly add Fibonacci retracement levels and react to market moves in real-time. It’s
FREE
Revolution martingale
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (3)
Indicators
Revolution Martingale is an indicator designed for trading binary options on the M5 timeframe. Features: M5 Timeframe: It is recommended to use the indicator on the M5 timeframe for optimal trading. Trade Entry: Trades should only be opened on the first candle after a signal appears. Signals: A blue diamond indicates a buying opportunity for upward movement, while a red diamond indicates a buying opportunity for downward movement. Configured for Effective Binary Options Trading: The indicator i
FREE
WinWiFi Ultra Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
"We have developed a highly accurate trading signal system applicable to all assets on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe. Calibrated against actual Gold price behavior, this system allows users to trade every candlestick effectively, regardless of market conditions—whether the market is trending, moving sideways, or reversing. The system features real-time arrows and color-coded indicators that signal immediate Buy or Sell entry points. This allows traders to use it as a reliable confirmation tool t
FREE
Trade Sentiment
Ayush Bhati -
Indicators
Trade Sentiment or trade assistant is a MT5 Indicatior. That show buy or sell signal of different indicator to assist to take trades. That will help you to take right trades or to get confirmation for your trade. You don't need to have this indicators. Including indicators like  RSI , STOCH , CCI. And the signals are Based on different Timeframes like 5M , 15H , 1H and 4H.
FREE
Tops and Bottoms Indicator
Josue De Matos Silva
4.6 (5)
Indicators
Tops & Bottoms Indicator FREE   Tops abd Bottoms:   An effective indicator for your trades The tops and bottoms indicator helps you to find  ascending and descending channel formations with indications of ascending and/or descending tops and bottoms. In addition, it  show possibles  opportunities with a small yellow circle when the indicator encounters an impulse formation. This indicator provide to you  more security and speed in making entry decisions. Also test our FREE advisor indicator:  
FREE
Stochastic Signal Pro
Albert Kassina Diatta
Indicators
What does this indicator do? Stochastic Signal Pro analyzes market momentum using an optimized Stochastic Oscillator to detect: Overbought zones Oversold zones High-probability reversal points It automatically generates Buy and Sell signals directly on the chart. Key Features Buy & Sell arrows No repaint signals Works on MT5 All timeframes All symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto) Beginner friendly Lightweight & fast Alerts Included MT5 popup alert Sound alert Push notif
FREE
Basic Supply Demand MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.56 (41)
Indicators
Basic supply demand   indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your market analysis and help you identify key areas of opportunity on any chart. With an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, this free Metatrader indicator gives you a clear view of supply and demand zones, allowing you to make more informed and accurate trading decisions /   Free MT4 version Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: ( Basic Supply Demand Dashboard ) Features The indicator   automatically   scans the chart fo
FREE
Candle closing time time server
Andrey Kolesnik
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator shows the time until the candle closes, as well as the server time on the current chart. Very easy to use, with only four settings.: Lable Location-the location of the timer on the graph; Display server time-to show the server time or not; Sound alert when the candle is closed-to use a sound signal when closing the candle or not; Color-the color of the timer digits. Other useful free and paid products can be viewed here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/raprofit/seller
FREE
Dynamic Trend Follower MT5
You Long Guo
Indicators
Dynamic Trend Follower Main Chart Indicator Deep Analysis: Dual MA Color Change + Cross Markers + Buy/Sell Signals + Trend Reversal + Strong Cross Indicator Overview Dynamic Trend Follower is a premium main chart moving average crossover composite signal indicator designed exclusively for the   MT4 、5platform . It breaks through the limitations of traditional single moving averages or simple crossovers by integrating a   Dual MA Trend Color Change System ,   Cross "+" Markers with Spread Percen
FREE
Brain SMC Ultimate
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Indicators
THE BRAIN SMC ULTIMATE   "Trade Like an Institution, Analyze Like a Professional" Are you tired of cluttered charts, lagging indicators, and conflicting signals? Welcome to the era of Clean Trading. The Brain SMC Ultimate is engineered for traders who prioritize visual clarity without sacrificing data accuracy. Utilizing the latest Smart Money Concepts (SMC) algorithms, this indicator maps institutional footprints directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart. CORE PREMIUM FEATURES Smart Entry Guidan
FREE
Virtual Candle Blocks
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Virtual Candle Blocks – Visualize the market without limits Virtual Candle Blocks is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to create and visualize candles of any custom timeframe, including those not natively available on the platform. Key Features: Custom Timeframes: It groups base chart candles into blocks of your desired duration (e.g., 5h, 14h, 28h, 72h, etc.) to form a new virtual candle. This gives you access to exclusive timeframes found on premium platforms like TradingV
FREE
GDS Auto Renko Support and Resistance Zones
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Auto Renko Support and Resistance Zones Free Renko Support and Resistance Zones Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Auto Renko Support and Resistance Zones is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want a simple visual layer for support and resistance areas. The indicator helps mark important Renko zones directly on the chart, so the trader can focus on areas where price may react, pause, reject or break through. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predic
FREE
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
SC MTF Tdi for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is TDI? The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a composite indicator developed by Dean Malone that combines RSI, Bollinger Bands applied to RSI, and two moving averages of RSI into a single display. It provides a c
FREE
Reversal Candles MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.75 (8)
Indicators
Introduction Reversal Candles is a cutting-edge non-repainting   forex indicator designed to predict price reversals with remarkable accuracy through a sophisticated combination of signals. Signal Buy when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and an up arrow is painted below it Sell when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and a down arrow is painted above it
FREE
The zigzag mtf
Marouane Sammoudi
Indicators
English: Indicator Description Name:   ZigZag Multi-Timeframe (ASTRA TREND) Description:   This MetaTrader 5 indicator displays   three independent ZigZag layers   from different timeframes on a single chart. It is an essential tool for multi-timeframe analysis, allowing traders to visualize the trend hierarchy (e.g., M15, H1, and H4) simultaneously. Key Features: Dual Logic:   Offers two methods for pivot detection:   Classic   (Depth/Deviation/Backstep) or   Parabolic SAR   reversal logi
FREE
CCI advanded
Minh Vuong Pham
5 (1)
Indicators
CCI Advanced is an enhanced Commodity Channel Index indicator for MetaTrader 5. It keeps the classic CCI engine but adds a clearer visual interface, automatic buy/sell signals, a dynamic histogram, and strong-signal and divergence detection. Features Automatic signals: prints buy/sell cues from CCI behavior at the zero and extreme levels. Dynamic color histogram: shows momentum strength and direction at a glance. Divergence detection: highlights divergence between price and CCI as an early rever
FREE
AndeanOscillator by Gerega
Illia Hereha
4 (1)
Indicators
The  Andean Oscillator  is a powerful momentum-based indicator designed to help traders identify trends, reversals, and market strength with high precision. Inspired by traditional oscillators like the MACD and RSI, this unique tool smooths out price fluctuations and provides clearer signals for both entry and exit points. Key Features: • Momentum & Trend Detection – Helps traders spot bullish and bearish momentum shifts early. • Smoothed Oscillator – Reduces noise and provides more reliable t
FREE
Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals MT5 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.8 (159)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.63 (32)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:  [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:  [Auto Trader]
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (16)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (19)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (6)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
More from author
ChartGroup
omeleon GmbH
5 (1)
Utilities
Link several charts to each other to create a chartgroup. Used for rapid analysis of markets/symbols on multiple timeframes. ChartGroup is implemented as a MetaTrader indicator. When the indicator is applied to several charts they share either the same Symbol or Timeframe, depending on the setting of the single Input-Parameter "mode". You can create one group sharing the same symbol and one group sharing the same timeframe/period at one point in time. The number of charts for a group is not limi
InsideBarStop 5
omeleon GmbH
Utilities
This Export Advisor implements the trailing stop algorithm "Trailing Stop with Inside Bars" that was suggested by the famous German trader and author Michael Voigt ("Das grosse Buch der Markttechnik") to capture robust gains when trading strong price moves. It is used for semiautomatic trading. You open a position manually and apply the expert to the chart. It modifies your order by setting a stop loss according to the trailing stop algorithm. Your trade direction (Long/Short) is detected automa
Filter:
Harry Leist
19
Harry Leist 2022.01.01 11:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

naldor
174
naldor 2021.01.09 04:09 
 

Não funcionou na minha plataforma MT5, instalei mas na hora de incluir no gráfico não apareceu nada, não sei o que houve!

[Deleted] 2019.11.02 18:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review