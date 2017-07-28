Link several charts to each other to create a chartgroup. Used for rapid analysis of markets/symbols on multiple timeframes.

ChartGroup is implemented as a MetaTrader indicator. When the indicator is applied to several charts they share either the same Symbol or Timeframe, depending on the setting of the single Input-Parameter "mode".

You can create one group sharing the same symbol and one group sharing the same timeframe/period at one point in time. The number of charts for a group is not limited.

Example for a Symbol-Chartgroup:

You analyse EUR/USD on the daily, 60 min, 5min and 1min chart.

Apply the ChartGroup indicator to each of the charts. Now the four charts form a group.

Drag the USD/JPY onto any chart. All four charts now show the new symbol.

Example for a Period-Chartgroup:

Your analyse EUR/USD, USD/JPY, US30 and SPX500 on the 60 min chart.

Apply the ChartGroup indicator to each of the charts. Select value "period" for input parameter "mode". Now the four charts form a group.

Set the 5min period in any chart. All four charts now show the new period/timeframe.