ChartGroup

5

Link several charts to each other to create a chartgroup. Used for rapid analysis of markets/symbols on multiple timeframes.

ChartGroup is implemented as a MetaTrader indicator. When the indicator is applied to several charts they share either the same Symbol or Timeframe, depending on the setting of the single Input-Parameter "mode".

You can create one group sharing the same symbol and one group sharing the same timeframe/period at one point in time. The number of charts for a group is not limited.

Example for a Symbol-Chartgroup:

You analyse EUR/USD on the daily, 60 min, 5min and 1min chart.

Apply the ChartGroup indicator to each of the charts. Now the four charts form a group.

Drag the USD/JPY onto any chart. All four charts now show the new symbol.

Example for a Period-Chartgroup:

Your analyse EUR/USD, USD/JPY, US30 and SPX500 on the 60 min chart.

Apply the ChartGroup indicator to each of the charts. Select value "period" for input parameter "mode". Now the four charts form a group.

Set the 5min period in any chart. All four charts now show the new period/timeframe.

Video ChartGroup
Reviews 1
Justin Alderson
406
Justin Alderson 2022.06.09 09:36 
 

This is a handy little piece of software. Especially if your looking at multiple timeframes & multiple pairs.

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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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InsideBarStop Indicator 5
omeleon GmbH
1 (1)
Indicators
InsideBarStop Indicator for MT5 This indicator can be used to show and evaluate the trailing stop algorithm "Trailing Stop with Inside Bars" that was proposed by the famous German trader and author Michael Voigt ("Das grosse Buch der Markttechnik") to capture robust gains when trading strong price moves. The trailing stop price is shown as a red line. You can start the trailing stop anywhere on your chart (bars or candles) by setting the "initialBarDateTime" input parameter to the open time of
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InsideBarStop 5
omeleon GmbH
Utilities
This Export Advisor implements the trailing stop algorithm "Trailing Stop with Inside Bars" that was suggested by the famous German trader and author Michael Voigt ("Das grosse Buch der Markttechnik") to capture robust gains when trading strong price moves. It is used for semiautomatic trading. You open a position manually and apply the expert to the chart. It modifies your order by setting a stop loss according to the trailing stop algorithm. Your trade direction (Long/Short) is detected automa
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Justin Alderson
406
Justin Alderson 2022.06.09 09:36 
 

This is a handy little piece of software. Especially if your looking at multiple timeframes & multiple pairs.

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